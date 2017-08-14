 go to content
Business

Major Corporations Condemn Bigotry — But Remain On Trump's Business Council

One member of Trump's manufacturing council resigned Monday; others stayed silent.

By Venessa Wong (BuzzFeed News Reporter) Molly Hensley-Clancy (BuzzFeed News Reporter) Leticia Miranda (BuzzFeed News Reporter) William Alden (BuzzFeed News Reporter) Caroline O'Donovan (BuzzFeed News Reporter)

As thousands of Americans protested against racism in the aftermath of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend, and demanded that President Trump clearly denounce white supremacists, many of America's big businesses remained silent on the subject.

The strongest position came from drug company Merck's CEO Kenneth Frazier, who on Monday morning announced his resignation from the president's American Manufacturing Council, saying, "I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism." At the time, Trump had not condemned white supremacists. (After facing criticism for not having a more forceful response, on Monday afternoon, Trump finally did so, adding, "Racism is evil.")

Merck @Merck

BuzzFeed News reached out to the other companies represented on the manufacturing council for comment — of more than 20, seven responded. Most either declined to comment or did not respond. As of Monday mid-afternoon all other members of the manufacturing council remained in the group.

Several other companies spoke out on social media.

Campbell Soup Co. said in an emailed statement: "We believe it continues to be important for Campbell to have a voice and provide input on matters that will affect our industry, our company and our employees in support of growth. Therefore, Ms. Morrison will remain on the President’s Manufacturing Jobs Initiative." However, the "racist ideology at the center of the protests is wrong and must be condemned in no uncertain terms."

General Electric told BuzzFeed News that it is important for the company to participate in discussions with the president on "how to drive growth and productivity," so its chairman Jeff Immelt will remain on the committee. But the company "has no tolerance for hate, bigotry or racism, and we strongly condemn the violent extremism in Charlottesville over the weekend."

Dow Chairman and CEO Andrew Liveris, who will also remain on the council, said in a statement, "I condemn the violence this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, and my thoughts and prayers are with those who lost loved ones and with the people of Virginia. In Dow there is no room for hatred, racism, or bigotry."

Dell, another member, said, "There’s no change in Dell engaging with the Trump administration and governments around the world to share our perspective on policy issues that affect our company, our customers, and our employees."

International Paper said it "strongly condemns the violence that took place in Charlottesville over the weekend — there is no place for hatred, bigotry and racism in our society" and "through our participation on the Manufacturing Jobs Council, we will work to strengthen the social and economic fabric of communities across the country."

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said, “The AFL-CIO has unequivocally denounced the actions of bigoted domestic terrorists in Charlottesville and called on the President to do the same.”

Nucor said it "rejects the hate, bigotry, and racism expressed at the demonstration." "We believe a strong manufacturing sector is the backbone of a strong economy, and we will continue to serve as a member of the White House Manufacturing Jobs Initiative," said a company statement.

Under Armor CEO Kevin Plank, who is also on the manufacturing council, said via the company's Twitter account, "there is no place for racism or discrimination in this world."

Under Armour @UnderArmour

We are saddened by #Charlottesville. There is no place for racism or discrimination in this world. We choose love &amp; unity. - CEO Kevin Plank

Some CEOs outside of the council expressed support for Frazier's decision to resign, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman.

Meg Whitman @MegWhitman

I support Ken Frazier’s decision. I’m thankful we have business leaders such as Ken to remind America of its better angels.

Unilever CEO Paul Polman commended Frazier's "strong leadership to stand up for the moral values that made this country what it is."

Paul Polman @PaulPolman

Thanks @Merck Ken Frazier for strong leadership to stand up for the moral values that made this country what it is

A smattering of executives in other corners of the business world also spoke out against bigotry, though there was no unified voice. Google and Facebook, recently more outspoken about political issues, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Oracle declined to comment.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "We must all stand against" white supremacy and racist violence.

Tim Cook @tim_cook

We’ve seen the terror of white supremacy &amp; racist violence before. It's a moral issue - an affront to America. We must all stand against it

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, who is a member of Trump's business advisory council, said on Twitter that "hate and intolerance are a betrayal of what we stand for as Americans."

Indra Nooyi @IndraNooyi

Heartbroken by the violence in #Charlottesville. Hate and intolerance are a betrayal of what we stand for as Americans.

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, who only started tweeting in June, quoted Lincoln.

Lloyd Blankfein @lloydblankfein

Lincoln: "A house divided against itself cannot stand." Isolate those who try to separate us. No equivalence w/ those who bring us together.

Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz said in an emailed statement, "It is vital that our elected officials speak with one voice against racial bigotry — Hate has no home here in America."

Venessa Wong is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Venessa Wong at venessa.wong@buzzfeed.com.

Molly Hensley-Clancy is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Molly Hensley-Clancy at molly.hensley-clancy@buzzfeed.com.

Leticia Miranda is a consumer affairs reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Leticia Miranda at leticia.miranda@buzzfeed.com.

William Alden is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact William Alden at will.alden@buzzfeed.com.

Caroline O'Donovan is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Caroline O'Donovan at caroline.odonovan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

