Delta's Nightmare Is Still Not Over So Let's Hope You're Not Trying To Fly Anywhere

Days after severe weather in Atlanta grounded planes, setting off a travel nightmare for passengers around the country as Delta canceled thousands of flights, the airline had failed to recover normal operations by Saturday.

"Approximately 275 flights have been canceled Saturday morning, with some additional cancellations possible," the company wrote in a blog post Saturday morning. "Delta’s operation continues to recover as airline teams work around the clock to return flights to normal following the disruption from severe storms in the Southeastern US and East Coast this week."

Passengers wrote to BuzzFeed News about hours-long waits trying to get speak with customer service in efforts to get rebooked. Some had been stranded for days.

On Saturday morning, Bill Verhelle, a passenger in Fort Meyers, Florida, told BuzzFeed News, "I met people who are here at the gate for the FOURTH CONSECUTIVE DAY!"

"I slept on the airport floor with no pillow or blanket all night Thursday night. Friday, every flight I was on was canceled," said another passenger in LA, who said she had become ill during the ordeal and booked a hotel to rest and recover. "They say they can get me out Sunday night."