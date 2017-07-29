Chipotle Really Wants You To Think More About Queso

In a sign of Chipotle's softening culinary authoritarianism as it tries to lure customers back into restaurants, the company will start selling queso in more than 350 restaurants in Central and Southern California and Colorado starting in August, the chain said on an investor call on Tuesday.

Queso — that gooey, deliciously low-brow cheese dip — has been "the single most requested item our guests ask for," CEO Steve Ells said on the call. But the company long rejected it "because we couldn't come up with a recipe that didn't have a bunch of the kinds of ingredients that we don't want to serve, the kinds of ingredients that are really part of processed food."

Chipotle's guiding principle is "food with integrity" (as it states on its website: "We're all about preparing food without added colors, flavors, or preservatives"). Everyday queso was full of too many unsavory ingredients to meet that standard — it was not something the restaurant could serve proudly. Also, in its quest to stay simple, the chain was not really into adding new menu items.

But in the face of a sales meltdown, Chipotle has finally given the people what they demanded.

"Of our last 24 years, there's no doubt the last two have been extremely challenging," said Ells, referring to the drop in business that began in late 2015.