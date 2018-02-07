Chick-Fil-A's Grand Central Restaurant Opens March 1, And The Lines Are Going To Be Crazy

Chick-fil-A will open its third Manhattan restaurant on March 1, the company announced Wednesday. The store — expected to be the busiest Chick-fil-A in the country — will be located across from Grand Central Station at the corner of East 42nd Street and Madison Avenue. (There are other Chick-Fil-A's throughout the New York City area, including ones in Queens and Long Island.)

Chick-fil-A has been opening about 100 new stores a year, and sales have grown at an impressive pace. The Atlanta-based company now has about 2,200 restaurants that brought in $9 billion in sales last year. The average outlet made $4.4 million in 2016, according to data from QSR magazine. As it grows, the chain has also attracted customers who have stopped eating at Chipotle, BuzzFeed News recently reported.