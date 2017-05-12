Sections

Business

America's Moms Are About To Get $23.6 Billion Worth Of Love

How do I love thee, mama?

Posted on
Venessa Wong
Venessa Wong
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It's Mother's Day again. Yay, moms! Time to go shopping for something to express our eternal love and gratitude.

Kevin McGill / Via Flickr: caoimhin

But what worldly gifts are worthy of our moms, our creators, goddesses of the Earth?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney / Via giphy.com

Truly no gift will do justice, but Americans are expected to spend more than ever before trying. Mother's Day spending will reach $23.6 billion this year, according a forecast by the National Retail Federation, our country's chief shopping cheerleader. That's $2.2 billion more than last year.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis / Via giphy.com

Plenty will be spent taking moms out to eat. The restaurant industry is preparing to serve 92 million people on Sunday.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via giphy.com

Even more sons and daughters are expected to give flowers. Last year, Americans gave $152 million worth of bouquets, $57 million of plants, and $22 million of floral arrangements on Mother's Day, according to Nielsen.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
florah.artefloral / Via Instagram: @florah

But the hands down number one plan for Mother's Day: Greeting cards.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com

That's right, almost 78% of people plan to shower their mothers with gratitude via the immortal words of a greeting card writer.

NRF / Via nrf.com

And I think we can all agree: We can do better than that, people!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via giphy.com

These are our MOMS, guys!

Sal Petruzelli-marino / Sal Petruzelli-Marino / Via Flickr: wondermonkey2k

They dealt with this.

L B Gschwandtner / Via Flickr: thenovelette

And this.

andrechinn / Via Flickr: andrec

And after all those years, all they got in return was this.

Mike Burns / Via Flickr: mike-burns

And way too much of this.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Alfran Productions / Via youtube.com

Yet despite all of it, your mother still loves you more than you will ever know. And she will always be yours.

Ahmed Mohamed / Via Flickr: 121135108@N03

So, on Sunday, at least try to do better than a greeting card. While $23.6 billion sounds like a lot to spend in just one day, our moms deserve so much more. Happy Mother's Day!

David Goehring / Via Flickr: carbonnyc


Venessa Wong is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Wong covers the food industry.

Contact Venessa Wong at venessa.wong@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

