We Don't Know How Many Rapes Happen In The US Each Year. These Senators Want To Fix That.

There is no definitive picture of how many rapes happen across the United States each year, but legislation dropping in the Senate on Monday seeks to change that.

The Improve Data on Sexual Violence Act, an advanced copy of which was provided exclusively to BuzzFeed News, could result in an overhaul of how federal agencies collect statistics on sexual violence. The White House would have to meet with the heads of several federal agencies to spot where they can streamline how the government measures sexual assault. The bill is sponsored by Claire McCaskill, a Democrat from Missouri, and Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican.

Academic research has consistently estimated that about 1-in-5 women will experience some form of sexual assault in their lifetime, but federal estimates on acts of rape annually range from 244,190 to 1,929,000 due to variations on definitions, methodology, and terminology that government offices use.

"It's abundantly clear that reliable data can play a key role in strengthening efforts to combat sexual violence," McCaskill said.