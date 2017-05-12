Trump Just Said Not To Believe Anything Other White House Officials Say

Share On more Share On more

President Trump, in an early morning Twitter rant on Friday, told his millions of followers that no one should assume his administration's officials are speaking credibly on his policies and actions.



The tweets come after his top spokespeople, Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders, offered contradictory reasons and timelines of Trump's controversial firing of former FBI director James Comey — only to later be undercut by Trump himself with other explanations and timelines.

It's the latest shot to the administration's extremely troubled history with the truth and accuracy.