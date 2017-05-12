Sections

Trump Just Said Not To Believe Anything Other White House Officials Say

"it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!...."

Tom Namako
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

President Trump, in an early morning Twitter rant on Friday, told his millions of followers that no one should assume his administration's officials are speaking credibly on his policies and actions.

The tweets come after his top spokespeople, Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders, offered contradictory reasons and timelines of Trump's controversial firing of former FBI director James Comey — only to later be undercut by Trump himself with other explanations and timelines.

It's the latest shot to the administration's extremely troubled history with the truth and accuracy.

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!....

Trump's comments effectively undercut everything his administration's officials ever have said and ever will say, making it nearly impossible to know if they have been fully caught up with the "very active" president before they make public statements unless they admit to not knowing the latest information.

Trump also suggested he may cancel daily press briefings in favor of written statements because his surrogates potentially may not know the truth when speaking to the public.

...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???

Tom Namako is the deputy news director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

