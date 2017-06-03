Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World

A Top Trump Aide Has Finally Said Whether The President Believes Climate Change Is Happening

Sixth time's a charm.

Posted on
Tom Namako
Tom Namako
BuzzFeed News Reporter
UN Ambassador @nikkihaley on @CNN —> “President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants a… https://t.co/ggRIEP75yW
Tom Namako @TomNamako

UN Ambassador @nikkihaley on @CNN —> “President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants a… https://t.co/ggRIEP75yW

Reply Retweet Favorite

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said Saturday the President Trump believes climate change is happening and that human-made "pollutants are part of the equation."

“President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of that equation," Haley said. Her comments were made on CNN and CBS.

A top United States ambassador confirming that the President of the United States believes a conclusion from an overwhelming majority of the world's scientists is a big deal these days.

That's because Trump has tweeted in the past that, "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive." He's also called it a hoax.

And then this week, he pulled the US out of the Paris climate deal, which includes every other nation in the world except Syria and Nicaragua.

But when reporters later asked Press Secretary Sean Spicer, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Kellyanne Conway, and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn if Trump believes the climate is changing — they all dodged the question.

It's unclear if Haley has asked the president — Spicer and Pruitt said they didn't. And Trump has a history of undercutting public statements his top aides make and has said not to believe them because they may not be up on his current thinking.

Watch All These Trump Aides Dodge Questions On His Climate Change Views



Tom Namako is the deputy news director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews