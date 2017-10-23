The Widow Of A Fallen Soldier Said Trump's Phone Call Made Her "Very, Very Upset And Hurt"

Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in an ambush in Niger, broke her silence on ABC News's Good Morning America on Monday about President Trump's controversial condolence phone call.



Johnson said Trump's call — which came while she was on the way to receive her husband's body — made her "very, very upset and hurt. Very. It made me cry even worse."

Trump, she said, said "that he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway. And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn’t remember my husband’s name," Johnson said on ABC's Good Morning America.

"The only way he remembered my husband's name is because he told me he had my husband’s report in front of him and that’s when he actually said La David. I heard him stumblin' on trying to remember my husband’s name and that’s what hurt me the most, because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risked his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name?" she added.



Not long after, Trump fired back on Twitter: