Barbara Pierce Bush Will Headline A Planned Parenthood Fundraiser

Barbara Pierce Bush, the co-founder of a health equity non-profit and the daughter of former President George W. Bush, will be the headline speaker at a Planned Parenthood fundraiser in Texas on Wednesday.
The event — the 2017 Fort Worth Annual Luncheon — supports the organization that provides healthcare services for women, including abortions. Tickets begin at $150 and go as high at $20,000 for a table.
Her speech — first reported by the Texas Tribune — comes several days after it was revealed that a draft Obamacare repeal plan, created by House Republicans, would defund Planned Parenthood. If the measure were introduced and passed in that chamber it would set up a major battle in the Senate.
Denying Planned Parenthood of its federal funds — a priority for many Republicans — would devastate the organization, and supports said it could leave thousands of women without ready access to reproductive health care.
Bush has expressed support for Planned Parenthood in the past — and her mother, former first lady Laura Bush, said in 2010 she supports abortion. Their views run counter to their father and husband, the former president, who was a staunch opponent of abortion.
Bush’s non-profit, Global Health Corps, said on its website that it partners with several Planned Parenthood affiliates.
