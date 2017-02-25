Get Our News App
19 Problems You’ll Only Understand If Your Cat Is…
15 Photos From The ’90s That Prove Kids Today Will…
If You Love Breakfast And Tacos, We’ve Found The…
Can You Pass One Of The Hardest South Korean Tests? video
3 Ways To Gift A Memory
26 Things Celebrities Did This Week
Mahershala Ali And His Wife Welcome Their First…

Barbara Pierce Bush Will Headline A Planned Parenthood Fundraiser

Her speech comes amid Republican plans to defund the provider of reproductive healthcare and abortions.

Tom Namako
Tom Namako
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

Barbara Pierce Bush, the co-founder of a health equity non-profit and the daughter of former President George W. Bush, will be the headline speaker at a Planned Parenthood fundraiser in Texas on Wednesday.

The event — the 2017 Fort Worth Annual Luncheon — supports the organization that provides healthcare services for women, including abortions. Tickets begin at $150 and go as high at $20,000 for a table.

Her speech — first reported by the Texas Tribune comes several days after it was revealed that a draft Obamacare repeal plan, created by House Republicans, would defund Planned Parenthood. If the measure were introduced and passed in that chamber it would set up a major battle in the Senate.

Denying Planned Parenthood of its federal funds — a priority for many Republicans — would devastate the organization, and supports said it could leave thousands of women without ready access to reproductive health care.

Bush has expressed support for Planned Parenthood in the past — and her mother, former first lady Laura Bush, said in 2010 she supports abortion. Their views run counter to their father and husband, the former president, who was a staunch opponent of abortion.

Bush’s non-profit, Global Health Corps, said on its website that it partners with several Planned Parenthood affiliates.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Tom Namako is the deputy news director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Here's Why There's Anime Fan Art Of President Trump All Over Your Facebook

by Ryan Broderick

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing