Mystery "Alien" Skeleton Turns Out To Be A Human With Genetic Mutations, According To A New Study

The remains of a tiny, mummified, humanlike skeleton were found in Chile about 15 years ago.
People had a lot of thoughts about what it might be.
Now a new analysis of the entire genome provides much more information about the skeleton.
So, you can still believe in aliens — just don't point to this skeleton as evidence that they exist.
Theresa Tamkins is a health editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Theresa Tamkins at theresa.tamkins@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.