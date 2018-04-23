A 29-Year-Old Professional Chef Collapsed And Died While Running The London Marathon

He was running the London Marathon when he collapsed on the 22.5-mile mark and, despite immediate medical treatment, died later in the hospital.

Campbell was running in memory of his father, who died in 2016. The charity he selected was Brathay Trust, which aims to improve the lives of children, young people, and families by encouraging positive engagement with communities.

"Matt became involved with Brathay Trust through his father Martin, who was a key member of the team delivering the Brathay 10in10 (10 marathons in 10 days) until his untimely death in the summer of 2016," according to a statement from the charity.

This is Campbell's fundraising page for Brathay Trust.

Campbell ran his first marathon in 2016, the Asics Windermere Marathon, with his brother and his father. And he ran it again in 2017 with a time of three hours and three minutes. He also ran the Asics Greater Manchester Marathon in early April, two weeks prior to the London Marathon, completing that race in under three hours.

His exact cause of death will be determined in a medical examination, according to a statement from the organizers of the London Marathon.

"Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express our sincere condolences to Matt’s family and friends," the statement said.