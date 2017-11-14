Five People Dead, Including Gunman, After Shooting Near Elementary School In California

Four people were killed and at least two children injured after a man opened fire at multiple locations in Northern California on Tuesday, authorities said. The suspected shooter, who was not immediately identified, was killed by officers.



Authorities received 911 calls of shooting at multiple sites, including the Rancho Tehama Elementary School, Tuesday morning, Assistant Tehama County Sheriff Phil Johnston said.



It was "very clear" early on that "we had a subject that was randomly picking targets," he added.



Johnston also said authorities are aware of a domestic violence incident reported by neighbors that involved the suspected shooter.



One student at the elementary school was hit by gunfire and transported to the local hospital for treatment, Johnston said. A woman and another child were shot in a truck that was driving near the school and taken to the hospital, he added.



Johnston said officials did not have an accurate count of the total number of people injured in the shooting that unfolded across at least seven locations.



A spokesperson for the Corning Unified School District told BuzzFeed News that there were "confirmed injuries" at the school. Four patients were transported to the Enloe Medical Center, including three children and one adult, a spokesperson said



Officials said they also recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns from the shooter.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.