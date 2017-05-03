Parents Who "Pranked" Their Kids On YouTube Have Lost Custody Of Two Children

Hall said Cody "had a difficult time" when officers were taking him away from the Martins.

"He said some things that were disturbing...that he hated me, that Mike and Heather told him that I threw him away like he was garbage and I didn't love him no more," Hall said, adding that he calmed down after she showed him a childhood memento.

Clarke told BuzzFeed News that the sheriff's office "had no issues with service."

Cody, the youngest child in the group, was a frequent target in his parent's pranks and appeared to be the most resistant to them, according to popular YouTube commentator Philip DeFranco, who argued that DaddyOFive's most recent video amounted to possible child abuse.

In that video, Heather hurled obscenities at Cody after falsely accusing him of pouring ink on his bedroom carpet. In the video, Cody was seen crying hysterically and denying the accusations while his parents called him a liar. The videos have now been deleted from their YouTube account.

In another "prank" clip, Cody is seen being shoved into a bookcase.