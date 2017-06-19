Seven People Injured In South Carolina Shooting That Was Captured Live On Facebook

Seven people were injured in a shooting along the South Carolina coast early Sunday that was captured live on Facebook by a witness.



A large crowd had gathered prior to the shooting at Myrtle Beach on Saturday night, police spokesperson, Lt. Joey Crosby, told BuzzFeed News.



A fight broke out between two people, during which one of them took out a handgun and shot the other person, Crosby said.



A security guard who witnessed the incident, shot the suspect. The suspect then carjacked a vehicle but police officers located the car and detained him.



Seven people, including the suspect, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Crosby said.



The security guard suffered a superficial leg wound and was treated at the scene.



Crosby said the suspect has been detained and will be served with an arrest warrant once he is "medically cleared." His identity will also be released at that time.



The police said they had the Facebook Live video of the shooting and considered it a piece of evidence.



The Facebook Live video, shot by Bubba Hinson, had over 3 million views on Monday. Hinson began recording the video before the shooting, describing a large crowd that "blocking the whole road."