Police Say A Road Rage Incident Led To The Death Of A Muslim Teenager In Virginia

Police and friends of Nabra Hassanen, the 17-year-old who was killed after disappearing outside a Virginia mosque, told BuzzFeed News a road rage incident led to her death.



Police in Fairfax, Virginia, are confident they have found Hassanen's body, after she was reported missing early on Sunday while returning to the mosque with a group of friends. Shortly after finding the remains on Sunday afternoon, officers arrested 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres and charged him with murder in connection to the case.



Fairfax County Police said on Monday that Hassanen's death "appears to be the result of a road rage incident involving the suspect, who was driving and who is now charged with murder, and a group of teenagers who was walking and riding bikes in and along a roadway."



"Our investigation at this point does not indicate the victim was targeted because of her race or religion," the statement said. A news conference is expected later today.



Asma Ibrahim, who attended South Lakes High School with Hassanen and who grew up in the same neighborhood, told BuzzFeed News she had spoken to some of the teens who were in the group from which Hassanen went missing.



According to Ibrahim, a large group of teens — including around 10 boys and 3 or 4 girls, including Hassanen — were walking back towards the All Dulles Area Muslim Society Center in Sterling, Virginia, after grabbing breakfast at McDonald's before beginning their fast at sunrise for Ramadan.



Ibrahim said she heard from witnesses that two of the boys in the group, who were on bikes, initiated the altercation with the suspect, who was in his car.



"One boy insulted his car, as it was an old, broken-down car," Ibrahim said. "Another boy was cutting off the man by driving in front of his car. This aggravated the man," she said.



"They were just basically messing with the guy in the car," Ibrahim said. She said the suspect was drunk — another witness also described the suspect as drunk — and "got mad."



"He attempted to bring the car on the sidewalk and driver over them," Ibrahim said. He then got out of the car with a metal bat and chased the group of teens, she said.



"One boy [in the group] described it as creepy," Ibrahim said.



"Everyone was running for their lives as the man chased them and they didn't realize that Nabra wasn't there with them," Ibrahim said.



She said one girl in the group saw Hassenen fall down, but "she kept running and didn't say anything."



Ibrahim said the girl who saw Hassanen fall down did not know if she tripped, or if the suspect hit her with the bat.



Officer Tawny Wright, a spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department, confirmed some of the details of Ibrahim's account.



"Something upset the man and he got out of his car and went after them" during the altercation, Wright said.



"The missing teen was the closest one to him. He assaulted her," Wright said, adding that the group tended to separate after the suspect chased them.



She did not say who initiated the altercation, but said that police were looking into what the sparked the dispute between the suspect and the teens.



Wright did not confirm if Torres was drunk, but said that it was part of their investigation and police were looking to see if "it was a contributing factor."



Immigration officials said they want to investigate Torres, who is a US citizen from El Salvador, after he has been released from custody. Immigration and Customs enforcement said that they had had no previous encounters with him.

“On June 19, ICE lodged a detainer on Darwin Martinez Torres, a citizen and national of El Salvador, with the Adult Detention Center in Fairfax, Virginia," Carissa Cutrell, a spokeswoman for ICE, said in a statement. "ICE lodges detainers on aliens who have been arrested on local criminal charges when the agency has probable cause to believe an alien is removable from the United States."