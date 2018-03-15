There Are Fatalities And Several People Injured After A Pedestrian Bridge Collapsed At Florida International University

Lt. Alejandro Camacho, of the Florida Highway Patrol, told BuzzFeed News that five to six cars are crushed underneath the bridge. He said there are fatalities, but he's unsure how many, adding, "It's unknown the number of fatalities, since we just don't know what's underneath the rubble." THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD

Fire rescue crews said they were still working to find survivors underneath the debris, but said that as of 3 p.m. local time, they had found no signs that anyone had survived the collapse.

Terrible news coming from Miami as a pedestrian bridge has collapsed at @FIU and multiple deaths are reported. We will pray for the victims and the entire Panther community.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said multiple people were injured. #MDFRUpdate: There are multiple patients injured. We’re working on confirming numbers. Please continue to follow us on Twitter for updates. https://t.co/FVjUJndqYH

At least six people were injured, fire officials told ABC 10 News. This is horrible. I feel so sorry for the people who were at the wrong place at the wrong time. 😔 #FIU

Video from the scene showed several cars trapped under the collapsed portion of the bridge. BREAKING: A portion of a new pedestrian bridge has collapsed in Miami, "mass causalities" reported. NBC-affiliate WTVJ: - Bridge is located near Florida International University - Bridge was not yet open - Several cars believed to be trapped beneath the bridge https://t.co/ZgvBiqyG6R

A 950-ton section of the bridge — that was installed on Saturday — collapsed, ABC 10 News reported. just drove under the new FIU bridge before it collapsed on the road

An FIU student, who identified himself only as Kyle, told BuzzFeed News that he was at a light on campus while driving over to his friend's house when "boom... I heard and saw the bridge fall." Right in front my eyes the FIU bridge went down #NBC 6 #BreakingNews

Another press release from the university said a "174-foot, 950-ton section of the bridge was built...using Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) methods." The release added, that this "method of construction reduces potential risks to workers, commuters and pedestrians and minimizes traffic interruptions." This is the scene at @FIU after bridge collapse. Police moving media away “just in case the rest falls down.” @MiamiHerald https://t.co/wqurS5IZTQ

Funding for the $14.2 million bridge was part of a $19.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to the press release. Other funding agencies include the Federal Highway Administration, Florida Department of Transportation Local Agency Program, FIU, and the City of Sweetwater. Construction of the bridge began in 2017 and was initially expected to be completed in early 2019, the university said.

Munilla Construction, which worked on the bridge, issued its "thoughts and prayers" and called the collapse "catastrophic."

FIGG Engineering, which designed and worked on the bridge, issued a statement, saying they were "stunned" by the collapse and that "nothing like this has ever happened" in their 40-year history. The statement read: We are stunned by today’s tragic collapse of a pedestrian bridge that was under construction over Southwest Eighth Street in Miami. Our deepest sympathies are with all those affected by this accident. We will fully cooperate with every appropriate authority in reviewing what happened and why. In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before. Our entire team mourns the loss of life and injuries associated with this devastating tragedy, and our prayers go out to all involved. Share On email Share On email Email

Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Other companies that did work on the bridge, such as Barnhart Crane and BDI, seemed to have deleted tweets about the bridge after the collapse. Here are two deleted tweets about the now-collapsed pedestrian bridge from companies that worked on it, @barnhartcrane and @BDITest, and a deleted press release from @FIU: https://t.co/25p8pI6FIR https://t.co/RONnph9c5u

Jesse Grimson, a partner for BDI, a small consulting and manufacturing firm based out of Colorado, told BuzzFeed News that it "did some work on the bridge during the move." He refused to provide any additional comment saying he had just recently learned about the collapse. "We have no idea what happened," he said. A now-deleted tweet from BDI reads, "We are thrilled to have performed structural monitoring during a spectacular bridge move by #barnhartcrane at #FIU #Miami. Congratulations to BCR on a job well done, we always appreciate being part of the team!" Grimson would not say why the March 12 tweet was removed.

In a recent tweet, FIU hailed the bridge as the "first-of-its-kind" pedestrian bridge that was all about "student safety." First-of-its-kind pedestrian bridge “swings” into place. “FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” -President Mark B. Rosenberg. https://t.co/x8gPM9A4DG #worldsahead https://t.co/mPEMeh2zmw

And here's a video of what the bridge was supposed to look like, from Munilla Construction's YouTube page video-player.buzzfeed.com

In a statement, FIU said it is "shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, “The president is aware of the pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University. Our brave first responders are working feverishly to save lives we will continue to monitor the situation closely and offer whatever support is needed to the local officials and community.” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he was on his way to the university to be briefed by local law enforcement and university officials. In a statement, Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo, whose district includes FIU's main campus, said he was "extremely disconcerted by the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University and the news of fatalities and injuries." "As soon as the immediate needs have been met, we need to get to the bottom of what happened today and ensure that it never happens again," Curbelo said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com. Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com. Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com. Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York. Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.