Carrie Fisher Wrote Her Own Fantastic Obituary

2. In her 2008 memoir, Wishful Drinking — adapted from her one-woman stage show — Fisher described what she thought would be a “fantastic obituary” for herself.

Google Books

In the memoir, she recalled an incident where Star Wars creator George Lucas told her she could not wear a bra under the white dress she wore as Princess Leia.

Fisher wrote that when she asked Lucas why, he replied, “Because… there’s no underwear in space.”

She recalled then Lucas explained to her that “you go to space and you become weightless…But then your body expands??? But your bra doesn’t — so you get strangled by your own bra.”

Fisher then wrote, “Now I think that this would make for a fantastic obit — so I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by own bra.”