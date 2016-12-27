Get Our News App
Banana Bread Tiramisu
26 Celebs Who Had Very Merry Christmases
8 Hacks To TOTALLY Avoid Saggy Boobs video
Fluffy Japanese Pancakes

Carrie Fisher Wrote Her Own Fantastic Obituary

“I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”

Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at the age of 60, wrote her own fantastic obituary eight years ago that was tied to her most famous role as Princess Leia in Star Wars.

Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at the age of 60, wrote her own fantastic obituary eight years ago that was tied to her most famous role as Princess Leia in Star Wars.

View this image ›

Cap / CAP/PLF/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

2. In her 2008 memoir, Wishful Drinking — adapted from her one-woman stage show — Fisher described what she thought would be a “fantastic obituary” for herself.

In her 2008 memoir, Wishful Drinking — adapted from her one-woman stage show — Fisher described what she thought would be a "fantastic obituary" for herself.

View this image ›

Google Books

In the memoir, she recalled an incident where Star Wars creator George Lucas told her she could not wear a bra under the white dress she wore as Princess Leia.

Fisher wrote that when she asked Lucas why, he replied, “Because… there’s no underwear in space.”

She recalled then Lucas explained to her that “you go to space and you become weightless…But then your body expands??? But your bra doesn’t — so you get strangled by your own bra.”

Fisher then wrote, “Now I think that this would make for a fantastic obit — so I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by own bra.”

3. Fisher’s own version for her obituary was widely shared on Twitter, with many urging others to include it in their obits for the beloved actor.

4. Many people honored her wish to report her death the way she described it.

5. “Drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. What a way to go.”

6. “Carrie Fisher, who after a life of success and advocacy, drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra,” this book publishing company said in its tribute.

Carrie Fisher who, after a life of success and advocacy, drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.

— Diversion Books (@DiversionBooks)

Carrie Fisher drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. Her legacy that mental illness should not be shameful or secret lives on.

— Jer (@jer_)

8. “RIP Carrie Fisher, she died as she lived: drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.”

RIP Carrie Fisher, she died as she lived: drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra (from her 2008 memoir, Wi… https://t.co/X43buaIKLp

— Samit Sarkar (@SamitSarkar)

9. “#CarrieFisher didn’t die of a heart attack. Per her wishes, she drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.”

#CarrieFisher didn't die of a heart attack. Per her wishes, she drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. #rip

— David Gordon (@MrDavidGordon)

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Pro-Trump Twitter Trolls Are Turning Their Attention To Angela Merkel

by Craig Silverman

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing