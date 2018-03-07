A Woman Allegedly Attacked Her Boyfriend With A Samurai Sword After Finding Tinder On His Phone

Emily Javier makes a first appearance in court on allegations that she stabbed her boyfriend with a samurai sword at their home in Camas, Washington.

A Washington woman has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a samurai sword after discovering Tinder on his phone and red hair in his shower drain.

Early Saturday morning, Camas police officers responded to a 911 call from Emily Javier, 30, who reported that she had just stabbed her boyfriend with a sword and thought he was dead, according to court documents.

When officers reached the house, Javier walked out on the front lawn covered in blood and crying. She told officers, "I just stabbed him!" and, "You guys need to help him!" according to an affidavit.

Officers found 29-year-old Alex Lovell curled up in the bedroom, bleeding with multiple lacerations and life-threatening injuries. The walls of the bedroom were splattered with blood, police said.

Javier told officers that she had been living with Lovell for the past two years and expressed frustration that he "just sits at home all day playing video games and does not do anything to help," the affidavit states.

A week ago she found Tinder on Lovell's phone, scratches on his back, and red hair — which was not hers — in the shower drain, Javier said. Her hair is dyed green.

She told police that she did not confront Lovell about cheating on her because he had denied it in the past. Instead, Javier said she bought a samurai sword at a shopping mall with the intent of killing him.

She admitted to planning to kill Lovell for several days and intended to use the samurai sword to stab him while he was sleeping, court documents state.