This Woman’s Pet Snake Got Wedged In Her Earlobe And There Are Pictures

“What (it) felt like (was) he struck at my ear — I like froze instantly,” Glawe told CNN. “I didn’t move because I really thought he was like attacking the side of my head.”

Glawe said she tried to get Bart out of her ear by applying some cooking oil, but it didn’t help and she didn’t want to hurt him by pulling him out herself.

At the emergency room, doctors numbed Glawe’s ear and applied lube to slip the snake out, CNN reported.

“They put like string or something like that in between my ear and the snake, and like stretched my ear out more and pulled him back through and all was well,” Glawe said.

While her ear was bruised, Bart “acted like nothing even happened and was totally chill.”

