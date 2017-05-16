A Teenager Died After Drinking Too Much Caffeine

A 16-year-old student in South Carolina died last month after consuming too many caffeinated drinks within two hours, a coroner said Monday.
For healthy adults, the FDA has said that 400 milligrams of caffeine — about four to five cups of coffee — is an amount "not generally associated with dangerous, negative effects."
"I stand before you as a brokenhearted father and hope that something good can come from this," said father Sean Cripe.
"Parents please talk to your kids about the danger of these energy drinks," Cripe said. "And teenagers and students, please don’t buy them. There's no reason to consume them. They can be very dangerous."
"It wasn't a car crash that took his life," Cripe said. "Instead, it was an energy drink."
However, the coroner said that the purpose of revealing these details was "not to slam" Mountain Dew, cafe lattes, and energy drinks.
"We want to make people understand that these drinks, this amount of caffeine, how it's ingested, can have dire consequences," Watts said. "And that's what happened in this case."
