Get Our News App
People Try Facial Cupping video
Everything You Need To Know About The Conspiracy…
Same-Sex Marriage To Blame For Poor Customer…
President Trump’s Budget Proposal Asks For $4…
Here’s The Skinny On Malcolm Turnbull’s Bloody…
President Trump, Lacking Evidence, Walks Back Claim…
100 Disney Memes That Will Keep You Laughing For…
Federal Appeals Court Will Let Ruling Against…
9 Super Handy iPhone Tips For Taking Droolworthy…
Politics

President Trump’s Budget Proposal Asks For $4 Billion To Start Border Wall Construction

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney said Wednesday the money would come from the US Treasury and not Mexico.

Tarini Parti
Tarini Parti
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

WASHINGTON — President Trump will ask Congress for funding to protect the border and construct a wall — a major campaign promise — in a budget expected to be released Thursday morning.

The administration will request a boost in funding for the Department of Homeland Security to enhance border security along with about $2.6 billion in the 2018 budget and a supplemental $1.5 billion in initial funding to construct the wall, Office of Budget Management Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters during a conference call.

Mulvaney said that the money would be coming from the US treasury and not Mexico, unlike what Trump said during the campaign. On which part of the wall that money will build and where, he said: “We don’t know the answer to that question…It allows us to start the program.” He added that the money could be used to test “pilot cases” of types of wall in different areas.

The president’s budget is a wish list of sorts and it will be up to Congress to either approve it or craft a spending bill that ultimately becomes law. Democrats are unlikely to back funding for the wall and some Republicans have already signaled opposition to some of the cuts proposed. Funding for the government runs out in late April.

Overall, the proposed budget, Mulvaney said, would increase defense spending by $54 billion and cut the State Department’a budget by roughly 28 percent.

“This is the America First budget and in fact we wrote it using the president’s own words…the president ran saying he would spend less money overseas and more at home,” Mulvaney said explaining the cut to the State Department, adding that the reductions would come from foreign aid and won’t affect the “core diplomatic functions” of the department.

The budget would also make significant cuts to other agencies as a way to fulfill Trump’s promise of cutting wasteful spending.

“If he talked about it during the campaign, you’ll see it in the budget,” Mulvaney said.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Tarini Parti is a Capitol Hill reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, D.C.
Contact Tarini Parti at tarini.parti@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
"None Of It Made Sense": Martin O'Malley's Long Year After Running For President

by Ruby Cramer

Connect With Politics
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing