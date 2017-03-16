President Trump’s Budget Proposal Asks For $4 Billion To Start Border Wall Construction

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters ID: 10710013

WASHINGTON — President Trump will ask Congress for funding to protect the border and construct a wall — a major campaign promise — in a budget expected to be released Thursday morning.

The administration will request a boost in funding for the Department of Homeland Security to enhance border security along with about $2.6 billion in the 2018 budget and a supplemental $1.5 billion in initial funding to construct the wall, Office of Budget Management Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters during a conference call.

Mulvaney said that the money would be coming from the US treasury and not Mexico, unlike what Trump said during the campaign. On which part of the wall that money will build and where, he said: “We don’t know the answer to that question…It allows us to start the program.” He added that the money could be used to test “pilot cases” of types of wall in different areas.



The president’s budget is a wish list of sorts and it will be up to Congress to either approve it or craft a spending bill that ultimately becomes law. Democrats are unlikely to back funding for the wall and some Republicans have already signaled opposition to some of the cuts proposed. Funding for the government runs out in late April.



Overall, the proposed budget, Mulvaney said, would increase defense spending by $54 billion and cut the State Department’a budget by roughly 28 percent.

“This is the America First budget and in fact we wrote it using the president’s own words…the president ran saying he would spend less money overseas and more at home,” Mulvaney said explaining the cut to the State Department, adding that the reductions would come from foreign aid and won’t affect the “core diplomatic functions” of the department.



The budget would also make significant cuts to other agencies as a way to fulfill Trump’s promise of cutting wasteful spending.

“If he talked about it during the campaign, you’ll see it in the budget,” Mulvaney said.

