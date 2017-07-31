Anthony Scaramucci Just Lost His Job

Anthony Scaramucci, the White House communications director who gained overnight fame as the brash face of President Trump's administration, was ousted after 10 days on the job on Monday in an apparent power move by the new chief of staff, John Kelly, minutes after he was sworn into the job.

It's been a head-spinning few weeks for top aides in the White House, where Trump insisted on Monday in a tweet there is "no W.H. chaos!" But that's not the case:

* On July 21, Scaramucci, who formerly owned a hedge fund, was named communications director, leading to Sean Spicer's immediate ouster and Sarah Sander's elevation to press secretary. Scaramucci made it clear that he was reporting directly to the president, not Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

* On July 25, Scaramucci pushed out assistant press secretary Michael Short by telling Politico he fired him — without notifying Short first. Short then resigned, and Scaramucci then bizarrely called the Politico story an example of "the problem with the leaking."



* Then, on July 28, Priebus — an ally of Sean Spicer's — was ousted, thanks in part to Scaramucci.

* On Monday, Trump swore in retired Marine Gen. John Kelly as chief of staff, who promptly oversaw the ouster of Scaramucci.

* Throughout all this, Spicer has remained in the White House. He attended an official event with Trump on Monday.

Scaramucci's removal is a stunning, fast move by Kelly, who is widely expected to try to regain control of a White House that is rife with so much infighting that the administration is having trouble executing its policy priorities.

Minutes after he was sworn in, Kelly told Scaramucci he was being forced to resign in a one-on-one meeting in his new office, the Wall Street Journal reported. He was then escorted from the White House grounds, a source told CBS News.



"This is a good sign for the West Wing. Kelly appears to be more empowered, which benefits the president at the end of the day (and the country)," a Priebus ally told BuzzFeed News.