This Is The Latest New Yorker Cover And It's...Wow

Immediate reactions from people have varied from "brilliant" to "brutal."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Thursday, The New Yorker gave people an early look at "Ejected," the cover art for its May 22 issue.

The New Yorker @NewYorker

An early look at next week's cover, “Ejected,” by Barry Blitt: https://t.co/HJUOYaH8qk

The stark references are simple and jarring: Attorney General Jeff Sessions is the security officer from the infamous United Airlines flight dragging former FBI Director James Comey. President Trump looks on.

In the accompanying announcement on The New Yorker's website, the artist Barry Blitt issued this comment about his cover: 'It’s probably a bit of a leap. James Comey is six feet eight—he probably would have been happy to give up his seat in a cramped cabin.”
In the accompanying announcement on The New Yorker's website, the artist Barry Blitt issued this comment about his cover: "It’s probably a bit of a leap. James Comey is six feet eight—he probably would have been happy to give up his seat in a cramped cabin.”

And people all had about one (and a one-word) response to it:

Alex Kantrowitz @Kantrowitz

Wow. The new New Yorker cover — "United." https://t.co/3Hgl57AzKI

BoutrosTO @BoutrosTO

@NewYorker Wow.

Shirley Limongi @Slimongi

WOW.... https://t.co/iMw1Oa9oI6

erica orden @eorden

Oh wow

Steve Capus @SteveCapus

oh my... !! @NewYorker cover https://t.co/PR4zNB8eVW

Jaws are still dropped. And jury is still out over whether it's:

Erica Larson @ericallarson

Brilliant. https://t.co/jWuqAqCIQy

Or:

maryb2004 @maryb2004

Brutal. https://t.co/aaxf0U8Ahu

BuzzFeed News has reached out to The New Yorker for comment.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

