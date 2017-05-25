Sections

A Mom Captured This Woman's Racist Rant In Walmart After She Was Asked To Move Her Cart

Walmart told BuzzFeed News they're trying to identify in the woman in the video and ban her from their stores.

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Eva Hicks of Centerton, Arkansas, was shopping at her local Walmart on Monday night when a woman went off on her, and other customers nearby, with a slew of racist remarks. Hicks said she'd politely asked the woman to move her cart so she could reach for her medicine.

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

Hicks told BuzzFeed News she started recording the woman when the brief exchange in the pharmacy aisle of the Centerton Walmart suddenly turned aggressive and racially charged.

In the video that's since gone viral on Facebook, Hicks is heard telling the woman that she'd simply asked her to move, as she was standing in front of the medicine she needed to reach for.

"I waited behind her for a bit," Hicks said. "Then I went in front [of her] and said 'excuse me' in a very nice way."

"She let me pass but she started looking at me and said, 'I hate it when people keep bothering me in every aisle,' and I said, 'I’m sorry but I need you to move.'"

Hicks claimed that it was that comment that set the woman off.

"She pushed her cart towards me and she made a hateful face," she said.

"Go back to Mexico," the woman is seen saying to Hicks when she started recording. "Go back wherever you're from."

"I said 'excuse me, don't be rude,'" Hicks said.

"You're the one that's rude. You're in America," the woman retorted.

Hicks said because they were standing near the pharmacy window, the line of customers waiting to pick up prescriptions witnessed the altercation. About ten people started crowding around them, and some decided to intervene and defend Hicks.

Hicks said a black woman stepped in to try to mediate the situation. After the woman heard the white woman tell Hicks, who's Mexican-American and has been a citizen of the US for 30 years, to "go back to Mexico," she told her, "stop being ignorant."

"A n****er's calling me ignorant?" the white woman responded.

The store's assistant manager eventually intervened, and asked the woman to leave the store. Hicks said she never saw the woman leave the store, but she eventually left herself. "I left before she did. She was not escorted out," Hicks said.

Hicks said she was "shaking" leaving Walmart and headed to her car in the parking lot. Another woman approached her to tell her that "she really wanted me in this country" and gave her a hug.

"She wanted to take me to my car and be safe — she was amazing," Hicks added.

Hicks said she'd exchanged information with the black woman who stepped in and they recently met up. "I just wanted to meet her to say thank you," she said.

The Centerton Walmart declined to comment on the incident, but a spokesperson for the corporate offices told BuzzFeed News they're trying to identify the offending customer, and ban her from shopping at Walmart stores.

"Should she return, we intend to ask that she no longer shop at our stores," spokesperson Charles Crowson said.

Crowson added this statement on behalf of the company: "We value and respect everyone who visits our stores. We have no tolerance for the language or actions of this customer and are proud that our assistant manager responded appropriately by asking her to leave the store."

Hicks said she does not want anyone hurting or harassing the woman in the video. "I just want my family safe," she said. "People might tell her to leave [their stores], but I don’t want anything worse to happen to her."

Hicks wants to heighten awareness of racism that occurs around everyday scenarios.

"It's absolutely not OK to treat somebody like this," she stated. "I don’t want money, I’m just a simple person who just wants to go on with her life."

Hicks' daughters are dishearted by what happened to their mother, but they're proud of how she handled the situation.

"I love my mom so much and I'm so proud of her for stepping up for herself and everyone who stepped in," one of her daughters, Valeria Aguirre, told BuzzFeed News. "No one deserves this type of treatment, no matter what the situation is."

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

