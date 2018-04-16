 back to top
It's Raining So Hard In New York City It's Pouring Into The Subways And People Are More Miserable Than Ever

"Good morning and welcome to hell."

Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

People in New York and New Jersey — who were still asleep at 7:30 a.m. — were violently woken up to a loud flash flood warning piped onto their phones.

BITCH THAT FLASH FLOOD WARNING JUST TOOK 10 YEARS OFF OF MY LIFE @Apple NEXT TIME PLEASE JUST LET ME DROWN
sailor jupiter @niintendhoe

BITCH THAT FLASH FLOOD WARNING JUST TOOK 10 YEARS OFF OF MY LIFE @Apple NEXT TIME PLEASE JUST LET ME DROWN

They were not happy about it.

That flash flood warning text was really not needed. I literally woke up in a panic.
Chantell @ChantellCorrine

That flash flood warning text was really not needed. I literally woke up in a panic.

Fucking flash flood warning ⚠️ scared the living hell out of me
𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓸𝓸𝓸𝓸𝓸® 👑⭐️ @__TheeChosenONE

Fucking flash flood warning ⚠️ scared the living hell out of me

People who had to commute by car were met with already flooded roads in parts of New Jersey.

Uh if you’re in Cranford NJ, the flash flood warning is very very real
Kathryn VanArendonk @kvanaren

Uh if you’re in Cranford NJ, the flash flood warning is very very real

However, for New Yorkers commuting by the already-shoddy subway, the flooding met them inside.

Probably a bad picture but the NYC subway station on 96th street is flooded... underground...
Lyric @LyricOfWisdom

Probably a bad picture but the NYC subway station on 96th street is flooded... underground...

There was so much rain it was streaming down from the street and onto the subways walls...

Hey @NYCTSubway your station is leaking
Mike Murphy @mcwm

Hey @NYCTSubway your station is leaking

Pouring down the stairs...

scenes from 145th st/broadway. @NYCTSubway @MTA @NY1 #justalittlerain
josh guild @jbguild

scenes from 145th st/broadway. @NYCTSubway @MTA @NY1 #justalittlerain

And cascading onto tracks and platforms, greeting people as they exited their trains.

Good morning and welcome to hell
Jeremy Barr @jeremymbarr

Good morning and welcome to hell

Everyone who had any intention of leaving their subway car to get to work was given a complimentary shower of clean New York City rainwater!

@mariskreizman Hope you don’t have to get off at Bryant Park
a ship @Dangbattleship

@mariskreizman Hope you don’t have to get off at Bryant Park

And you didn't even have to leave the car itself, because, yes, it started raining inside of them.

RAINS INSIDE OF SUBWAY CAR; UNFAZED NEW YORKER CONTINUES TO EAT BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Ellie Sunakawa @elliesunakawa

RAINS INSIDE OF SUBWAY CAR; UNFAZED NEW YORKER CONTINUES TO EAT BREAKFAST SANDWICH

But NYC's commuters, resigned to this new level of hell, still went about their day. As we do.

.@NYGovCuomo Fix the subways. cc: @2AvSagas @CynthiaNixon
Bret Hyde @BretHyde

.@NYGovCuomo Fix the subways. cc: @2AvSagas @CynthiaNixon

Be careful out there everyone. Oh, and to Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio: FIX THE SUBWAY.

Rain Room but without the line! @MTA
Mathias Kook @Mbkook24

Rain Room but without the line! @MTA

