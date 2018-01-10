Rob Long

While stationed in Afghanistan in the summer of 2010, Long and his patrol were hit by an improvised explosive device.

One of his good friends died in the attack. Long survived, but immediately lost his left eye.

Long told BuzzFeed News the blast had caused enough nerve damage in his right eye that it was also removed, leaving his sight "in pitch black." He was then equipped with two prosthetic eyes.

While becoming blind dramatically changed his life, he's embraced technology and learned new ways to adapt. He's now a passionate Brazilian jiujitsu competitor and has won many championships in the UK.