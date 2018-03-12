 back to top
This Guy Said He Was Sitting On The Toilet "Doing My Business" When He Won $25,000 On HQ

Like many of us, Mikey Elkins had not won a single penny from the app — until Sunday night, when he was sitting on his toilet.

Tanya Chen
Mikey Elkins is a 25-year-old PE teacher in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He plays HQ Trivia every day with his coworkers "just for fun," he told BuzzFeed News. However, he had not yet won a single penny from the app — that is, until Sunday night, when he was sitting on his toilet.

Mikey Elkins

"Every day at 3 p.m. me and my coworkers play," he said. "I never win anything... I never get past question six."

On Sunday at around 9:15 p.m, he said he was "sitting on my phone, doing my business" in the bathroom when an alert popped up on his phone to play for

$25,000.

He thought, Why the hell not?

Elkins progressed quickly to question 14. He amazed himself doing so well, and he stayed in the bathroom for so long he said his wife came knocking worried about him.

"You won't believe it!" Elkin recalled screaming to his wife from inside the bathroom. "There are nine people left [in the game]!"

He said his wife then barged into the bathroom — he was still sitting on the toilet — and the two of them watched him win the next question, and the next, and the next.

Finally, he was the only person left in the game. In a matter of seconds, he won the pool of $25,000. "I stood up and started yelling," he said. He then quickly called his 19-year-old sister, Haylee Gonzalez, to "freak out" over the news.

Mikey Elkins

Elkins told BuzzFeed News he knew the answers to a few of the questions, but for the most part he did a lot of guessing.

"For questions I didn't know I went with my first instinct," he said.

Gonzalez told BuzzFeed News she at first thought her brother was lying "because he goofs off all the time."

At 9:38 p.m., HQ officially announced him as the winner of the $25,000 prize on Twitter.

We found The 1! Congrats to maelkins1 for taking home $25,000 on HQ tonight.
HQ Trivia @hqtrivia

Elkins, who considers himself a "simple guy" who did not have a Twitter account, created one for this moment. But naysayers online were skeptical and did not want to believe him.

It’s real! I really just won $25,000! I am real too!!!
Mikey Elkins @ElkinsMikey

Some wrote him off as an opportunist seeking to go viral. BuzzFeed News has reached out to HQ Trivia.

@AdultWill @ElkinsMikey Seriously, I have a hard time believing that someone who just made a twitter account this month… downloaded HQ and made it all the way.
Daniel Romero @rmrdnl

@ElkinsMikey Three tweets and six followers? Doubt it.
Nick Stratmann @NickStratmann

Elkins' name and photo with his wife have already been stolen by different accounts to impersonate him.

Twitter: @maeIkins1

One user is even trying to leverage it to earn RTs and and followers for themselves.

Elkins maintains he's the actual winner of the one-of-a-kind HQ round. He said he's already been in touch with reps at the company about receiving his check.

He told BuzzFeed News he has thought about what he'd do with the spontaneous earnings, and it's extremely practical: "I'm a teacher, so we don't get paid in the summer. It'll be something to get me through."

Mikey Elkins

Elkins also said that he and his wife are foster parents, and were not able to go on their honeymoon because he was in a bad accident at the time. The money will go toward a proper honeymoon for the couple.

He's since told his teen sister she should start playing.

"I'm not a fancy person," he added, laughing.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

