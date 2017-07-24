Share On more Share On more

Wright has been working as a full-time professional dancer for about a decade. Liai is an actor who occasionally performs with dance companies.

This is Philip Ladaniel Wright, 30, and Ashley Liai, 29, who live in Sherman Oaks, California. They met at the Peaches School of Dance in Florida, and have been dating for eight years now.

The two recently celebrated their eight-year anniversary, and Wright had planned an extremely special way to commemorate their relationship, he told BuzzFeed News.

On the day of their anniversary, the two were scheduled to perform a choreographed dance together to John Legend's "You & I" at the famous Millennium Dance Complex studio.

The two had practiced their moves, but for two weeks, Wright had been practicing a tweaked version of the dance.