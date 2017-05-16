This Woman Inspired A Dialogue About Agreeing With Men's Compliments And People Are Nodding

Feminista Jones is an author, activist, and full-time social worker based in Philadelphia. She often uses her social media channels to affect discussions about women's issues, particularly for women of color.
On Friday, Jones jokingly tweeted a challenge "to piss off a man today." "Tell him you agree with his compliment of you," she wrote.
In her thread, she further explained that numerous men in her real life have taken offense to her simply accepting a compliment, and/or agreeing with them.
"Generally we’re taught that we’re not supposed to compliment ourselves," Jones added. "When a women does that, she needs to be humble."
She said she found this assumption that society subscribes to profoundly "interesting."
A woman immediately responded to Jones' tweets with a screenshot of an exchange she had with a man who direct-messaged her a compliment. When she agreed with him, he retracted his compliment.
Another woman shared and screenshotted an old Tinder conversation she had.
And many more women were inspired to share their anecdotes.
Most others were simply nodding their heads along vigorously.
Jones said she thinks she is "an excellent writer," but "people tell me that it’s not for me to decide. ... You’re not supposed to have that confidence about yourself," she said.
"Why are people so bothered by someone having self-confidence and self-love?" Jones asked rhetorically.
Jones acknowledges that NOT ALL MEN do this. However, she challenged men who don't subscribe to this idea, or who've never observed it, to simply "listen to what women are saying."
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.