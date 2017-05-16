This Woman Inspired A Dialogue About Agreeing With Men's Compliments And People Are Nodding

She told BuzzFeed News she was compelled to talk about this idea online based on numerous articles written about this dynamic and her own experiences, with a "tongue-in-cheek" approach.

"It's not a new idea, but in my own experience when [a man] complimented me and I say, 'I agree,' they get upset," Jones said. "It’s the idea that they bestow the compliment on you, and you’re not supposed to be aware of it."