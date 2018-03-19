A Teen Is Being Called "Petty" For Throwing A Promise Ring And Necklace From Her Ex Into The Sewer

Share On more Share On more

Janiah Sanders, an 18-year-old from Houston, just got out of a relationship that left her heartbroken.

"The relationship started off smooth as usual, but then once we got comfortable, things went left and there were other girls involved and [I] just threw the towel in," she told BuzzFeed News.

In a quick synopsis, Sanders alluded to infidelity and broken promises in the relationship.

During the relationship, her ex gave her two pieces of jewelry: a ring that she wore on her ring finger and a necklace. The gifts were a symbol of her ex's "promise of loyalty and honesty" to the relationship, she said.

"It was a symbol of his love for me and how much I meant to him," she explained.

"The reason I threw them out was because i knew that would be my final let go," she said.

"I knew that once I let go of the ring and necklace, I would know I’m officially done. And so I did. It made me feel relieved. I felt better."

Sanders captioned her video on Twitter, "Wtf is a promise?"