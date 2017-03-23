This Teen Admitted She Made Up Claims She Was Abducted And Raped By "Three Black Males"

1. On March 8, 18-year-old Breana Harmon Talbott, who was reported missing by her fiancé, showed up at a local church in Denison, Texas, with visible scars on her body. She told police she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted in the woods behind the church by “three black males.”

Denison Police Department said in a news release that Talbott entered the church wearing only a shirt, bra, and underwear.

Police said she gave a detective a detailed account, alleging she was abducted by “three black males” wearing ski masks, who then took her into a wooded area in a black SUV. She claimed two of the men raped her while the third held her down, the police said.

Just hours before, Talbott’s fiancé called the police to report she was missing after finding her parked car with the driver door open, and many of her personal belongings nearby.