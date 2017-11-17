Country singer Neal McCoy of Texas debuted his latest song to a live audience last week that was also streamed via Facebook Live. The song, titled "Take A Knee, My Ass (I Won't Take A Knee)," is a pretty obvious commentary on the ongoing debate over kneeling during the national anthem.
The performance has racked over 3 million views. Even though McCoy performed the song, he said a friend of his actually wrote it. He warned listeners that the song has "a bad word in it." (The bad word is "ass," as in the title and hook of the song, "Take a knee, my ass.")
People in the comments absolutely love the song and its commentary.
Advertisement
But some are confused by the grammatical implication of the comma in the title — and wondering if McCoy is asking his ass to take a knee.
OK, so maybe they're not truly confused. But they are trolling.
Advertisement
"Telling your ass to take a knee is just sitting down."
"Working on a rebuttal song 'Take An Ass, My Knee.'"
Or, perhaps, McCoy really was addressing his own derriere, which makes everything all the more interesting. Hmmm, let me sit on this one.
What's clear is McCoy's messaging has gotten a bit lost and offtrack. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the singer. Until then, may everyone's knees and asses take, and do, whatever they want.
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.