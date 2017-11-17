 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

People Are Trolling A Country Singer Who Debuted A Song Called "Take A Knee, My Ass (I Won’t Take A Knee)”

Neal McCoy was most likely not instructing his derriere to take a knee. But the jury is still out.

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Country singer Neal McCoy of Texas debuted his latest song to a live audience last week that was also streamed via Facebook Live. The song, titled "Take A Knee, My Ass (I Won't Take A Knee)," is a pretty obvious commentary on the ongoing debate over kneeling during the national anthem.

Facebook: pg

The performance has racked over 3 million views. Even though McCoy performed the song, he said a friend of his actually wrote it. He warned listeners that the song has "a bad word in it." (The bad word is "ass," as in the title and hook of the song, "Take a knee, my ass.")

Here's a quick transcription of some of its impassioned lyrics:I’ll honor the ones who gave it allSo we’re all free to go play ballIf only for their sakeI won’t take a knee Arm and arm, side by sideAmerica’s heroes fought and diedIs showing some respect too much to ask? I speak for those whose freedom was not freeAnd I sayTake a kneeMy ass

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Here's a quick transcription of some of its impassioned lyrics:

I’ll honor the ones who gave it all
So we’re all free to go play ball
If only for their sake
I won’t take a knee

Arm and arm, side by side
America’s heroes fought and died
Is showing some respect too much to ask?
I speak for those whose freedom was not free
And I say
Take a knee
My ass

People in the comments absolutely love the song and its commentary.

Facebook
Advertisement

But some are confused by the grammatical implication of the comma in the title — and wondering if McCoy is asking his ass to take a knee.

There is no getting around the fact that the comma means he is addressing his ass. "Take a knee, guys." "Take a k… https://t.co/jvwbz3giMf
Brandon "Brandon Hardin" Hardin @bhhardin

There is no getting around the fact that the comma means he is addressing his ass. "Take a knee, guys." "Take a k… https://t.co/jvwbz3giMf

Reply Retweet Favorite
Is this man asking his ass to take a knee because he won't? https://t.co/QzCxPAFygh
Ben Collins @oneunderscore__

Is this man asking his ass to take a knee because he won't? https://t.co/QzCxPAFygh

Reply Retweet Favorite

OK, so maybe they're not truly confused. But they are trolling.

please download my new single, “Take A Knee, My Ass (My Hamstrings Are Flexible And I Can Tie My Shoes Straight-Legged)”
Adrian Crawford @Crawf33

please download my new single, “Take A Knee, My Ass (My Hamstrings Are Flexible And I Can Tie My Shoes Straight-Legged)”

Reply Retweet Favorite
ME: Take a knee, my ass. ASS: I WON'T take a knee. (awkward silence) https://t.co/4BDwHNFpYb
Owen Ellickson @onlxn

ME: Take a knee, my ass. ASS: I WON'T take a knee. (awkward silence) https://t.co/4BDwHNFpYb

Reply Retweet Favorite
take a knee my ass (i wont take a knee) -rupi kaur #EverywhereRupiKaur
FALLipe 🍁🦃☕️ @FelipeTorresMed

take a knee my ass (i wont take a knee) -rupi kaur #EverywhereRupiKaur

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
Kneel Inside My Ass (Put Your Knee In My Asshole) - Hat Gortley
Stefan Heck @boring_as_heck

Kneel Inside My Ass (Put Your Knee In My Asshole) - Hat Gortley

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Telling your ass to take a knee is just sitting down."

telling your ass to take a knee is just sitting down https://t.co/w98ezyBMgg
Nathan Bernhardt @jonbernhardt

telling your ass to take a knee is just sitting down https://t.co/w98ezyBMgg

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Working on a rebuttal song 'Take An Ass, My Knee.'"

Working on a rebuttal song ‘Take An Ass, My Knee’ https://t.co/RhffCQUNZZ
Bill Corbett @BillCorbett

Working on a rebuttal song ‘Take An Ass, My Knee’ https://t.co/RhffCQUNZZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or, perhaps, McCoy really was addressing his own derriere, which makes everything all the more interesting. Hmmm, let me sit on this one.

@ashleyfeinberg he is asking his ass to take a knee, because he cannot. he sees his ass as separate from himself
Brendan O'Hare @brendohare

@ashleyfeinberg he is asking his ass to take a knee, because he cannot. he sees his ass as separate from himself

Reply Retweet Favorite

What's clear is McCoy's messaging has gotten a bit lost and offtrack. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the singer. Until then, may everyone's knees and asses take, and do, whatever they want.

Sawing off my ass and giving it a knee to own the libs https://t.co/KMnBhtTGQU
Mike Tunison @xmasape

Sawing off my ass and giving it a knee to own the libs https://t.co/KMnBhtTGQU

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement