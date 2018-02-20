Someone Vandalized A Billboard To Say "Kill The NRA" And It's Getting A Lot Of Reaction

A billboard in Louisville, Kentucky, was vandalized with the message "Kill the NRA" on Monday, less than a week after 17 people were shot and killed in the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
While speculations of origins of the sign remain unconfirmed, it was tagged with "Resist 45," a group that's tagged other anti-Trump signs in the Louisville area.
National Rifle Association posted the photo on its Facebook page with the caption to "all American gun owners" that "this is a wakeup call. They're coming after us."
Some NRA members called it a direct threat of violence from "the left."
Jack Posobiec, a pro-Trump personality on Twitter, said the sign is a "reminder that the left wants you dead."
Others are taking issue with the messaging.
Some, however, argue that "Kill the NRA" was meant to be interpreted as dismantling the organization and its influence on politics and legislation.
