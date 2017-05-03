Sections

People Are Losing Their Whole Minds After Learning You Can Swipe On The Calculator App

In fact, people are PISSED: "BOY I NEVER BEEN SO MAD IN MY LIFE. I'MA GO CALCULATE HOW MUCH TIME I'VE WASTED ON MY IPHONE CALCULATOR RIGHT ON MY IPHONE CALCULATOR."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 19-year-old Baylor University student Jazz Johnson. And that is the calculator app that all iPhone users use and are familiar with — or so you thought.

Jazz Johnson
Apple

Other than some cosmetic updates, the iPhone calculator has virtually stayed the same on every iteration of the iPhone. But a whole bunch of people just learned about a pretty basic capability that's changed their whole lives. All thanks to Johnson and an old Reddit thread he recently came across.

Twitter: @censoredialogue
Twitter: @censoredialogue

Johnson told BuzzFeed News he himself had no idea the iPhone calculator app had this function. In fact, "I have actually thrown my phone out of frustration when messing up a calculation," he said.

When he stumbled upon the Reddit post from user sweetbabyapplepie from 2014, his world was rocked. "It certainly has made my life easier," he said.

Johnson then made a quick video about it to let his friends and followers all know that YES, YOU CAN SIMPLY SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT TO CORRECT A NUMBER IN YOUR CALCULATIONS INSTEAD OF STARTING OVER EACH TIME.

PSA: you can backspace on the iPhone calculator
CENSORED dialogue @censoredialogue

PSA: you can backspace on the iPhone calculator

Reply Retweet Favorite

Not only are people ~learning something new~, it's blowing their whole goddamned minds.

@censoredialogue Me currently
xoxo, rashaad @squiddy_minerva

@censoredialogue Me currently

Reply Retweet Favorite
@censoredialogue
לעשות🇨🇺🇦🇷🇺🇸 @Hakuna998

@censoredialogue

Reply Retweet Favorite

For so long most people thought they only had one way out of a typo on the calculator app. "After all those times I had to clear the whole damn thing 'cause I messed up."

@censoredialogue @midnightdrivin after all those times I had to clear the whole damn thing cause I messed up
mari @prettyguyspace

@censoredialogue @midnightdrivin after all those times I had to clear the whole damn thing cause I messed up

Reply Retweet Favorite
After all those times I had to clear the entire thing https://t.co/IaBXBFP3OS
Karron Jeter @K_Jeter10

After all those times I had to clear the entire thing https://t.co/IaBXBFP3OS

Reply Retweet Favorite

The answer had come so fast, and so simply, it's actually making people furious.

I'm pissed...do you know how much time I've wasted starting the whole ting again...naaa fuck off https://t.co/d66U0gdAJP
K. @KieranHarris7

I'm pissed...do you know how much time I've wasted starting the whole ting again...naaa fuck off https://t.co/d66U0gdAJP

Reply Retweet Favorite

They want their seconds, minutes, HOURS back.

I'm mad af ... Do you know how many times I had to restart a calculation. How much time I wasted ? https://t.co/IgA77JElU3
dylan @dc22o

I'm mad af ... Do you know how many times I had to restart a calculation. How much time I wasted ? https://t.co/IgA77JElU3

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Why is this not more heavily advertised?!"

Why is this notmore heavily advertised?! Lol been needing this 🙄 https://t.co/4Wdj63cmFa
MBAnaya @anaya_papaya

Why is this notmore heavily advertised?! Lol been needing this 🙄 https://t.co/4Wdj63cmFa

Reply Retweet Favorite

"THIS SHOULD HAVE COME AT THE BACK OF THE PHONE CASE," someone adamantly responded.

@censoredialogue SO SOMEONE TELL ME WHY I HAD TO EARASE COMPLEX CALCULATIONS BECAUSE OF ONE ERROR. THIS SHOULD HAVE… https://t.co/mt0ISvyaIz
Ezege 🇳🇬 @MissEbbyB

@censoredialogue SO SOMEONE TELL ME WHY I HAD TO EARASE COMPLEX CALCULATIONS BECAUSE OF ONE ERROR. THIS SHOULD HAVE… https://t.co/mt0ISvyaIz

Reply Retweet Favorite

"BOY I NEVER BEEN SO MAD IN MY LIFE. I'MA GO CALCULATE HOW MUCH TIME I'VE WASTED ON MY IPHONE CALCULATOR RIGHT ON MY IPHONE CALCULATOR."

BOY I NEVER BEEN SO MAD IN MY LIFE. I'MA GO CALCULATE HOW MUCH TIME I'VE WASTED ON MY IPHONE CALCULATOR RIGHT ON MY… https://t.co/DIJbe9GVAM
#FreePalestine™ @TheBrasilianKid

BOY I NEVER BEEN SO MAD IN MY LIFE. I'MA GO CALCULATE HOW MUCH TIME I'VE WASTED ON MY IPHONE CALCULATOR RIGHT ON MY… https://t.co/DIJbe9GVAM

Reply Retweet Favorite

Those who have had iPhones for years didn't even know about this.

I've had an iPhone for years and I never knew you could do this 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/jtfJRAo2Qw
andrea 💛 @aerdnax_

I've had an iPhone for years and I never knew you could do this 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/jtfJRAo2Qw

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tbh, if you knew about this before and didn't tell anybody, you should just go ahead and report yourself to the police.

.@censoredialogue I somehow feel betrayed for having never learned about this!!!
Emma Brockway @theEmmaBrockway

.@censoredialogue I somehow feel betrayed for having never learned about this!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Johnson told BuzzFeed News he was pretty shocked by how many people, like he, did not know about this already. But "[that] is why I made the video," he said.

@censoredialogue i swear if my friends knew about this and never told me
rei @reillythornton

@censoredialogue i swear if my friends knew about this and never told me

Reply Retweet Favorite

He's now got everyone else curious and concerned about what other functions their iPhones could have done this whole time.

I'm sitting here staring st my phone wondering what else I don't know bout this bitch https://t.co/zXb6vlOi5A
Malcolm @CrazyFaceChico

I'm sitting here staring st my phone wondering what else I don't know bout this bitch https://t.co/zXb6vlOi5A

Reply Retweet Favorite

To that, Johnson advises to" learn all the things you can do with 3D Touch because I use it all the time." You heard the guy.

Well what the HELL else can my phone do?! https://t.co/K6PmapMTUN
Cheezy🧀 @BirthdaySuit_

Well what the HELL else can my phone do?! https://t.co/K6PmapMTUN

Reply Retweet Favorite

Now share this immediately to save a life.

You just saved my life https://t.co/xVX6Kzucul
®onnie. @Ronnie_SetGo

You just saved my life https://t.co/xVX6Kzucul

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

