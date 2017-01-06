1. SeaWorld on Friday announced the death of one of their most (in)famous orcas, Tilikum, who was involved in the deaths of two trainers and a trespasser. He later became the subject of the documentary Blackfish.

We’re saddened to announce the passing of Tilikum, a beloved member of the SeaWorld family for 25 years.… https://t.co/1H94iuJkAD — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld)

SeaWorld broke the news in a statement on its website, where it explained Tilikum was suffering from a bacterial lung infection.

The company is awaiting a necropsy to be completed so an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Tilikum has been at SeaWorld Orlando since 1992, and became a controversial image of orca captivity — explored heavily in the award-winning 2013 documentary Blackfish.

In 2010, the orca made headlines worldwide after killing trainer Dawn Brancheau during a live audience show. Tilikum was previously involved in the deaths of another trainer and a man who trespassed on the property after hours.

