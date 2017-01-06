1. SeaWorld on Friday announced the death of one of their most (in)famous orcas, Tilikum, who was involved in the deaths of two trainers and a trespasser. He later became the subject of the documentary Blackfish.
We’re saddened to announce the passing of Tilikum, a beloved member of the SeaWorld family for 25 years.… https://t.co/1H94iuJkAD— SeaWorld (@SeaWorld)
SeaWorld broke the news in a statement on its website, where it explained Tilikum was suffering from a bacterial lung infection.
The company is awaiting a necropsy to be completed so an official cause of death has not yet been determined.
Tilikum has been at SeaWorld Orlando since 1992, and became a controversial image of orca captivity — explored heavily in the award-winning 2013 documentary Blackfish.
In 2010, the orca made headlines worldwide after killing trainer Dawn Brancheau during a live audience show. Tilikum was previously involved in the deaths of another trainer and a man who trespassed on the property after hours.
2. On their blog “Sea World Cares” the company addressed Tilikum’s ties to Brancheau’s death and surrounding controversy.
“Tilikum’s life will always be inextricably connected with the loss of our dear friend and colleague, Dawn Brancheau,” the company wrote.
“While we all experienced profound sadness about that loss, we continued to offer Tilikum the best care possible, each and every day, from the country’s leading experts in marine mammals,” they added.
“It’s important to remember that Tilikum lived a long and enriching life while at SeaWorld.”
3. People were deeply saddened by the news — and said that his death meant he was finally “free.”
6. Many did not hold back and voiced a renewed frustration with the park. And responded directly to them.
9. People speculated that Tilikum could have lived longer had he not been in captivity most of his life.
12. In a brief Q&A portion at the end of their blog, SeaWorld said they will continue to host their live audience orca shows, as well as introduce new ones.
Will the killer whale shows stop?
The One Ocean show at SeaWorld Orlando will continue as scheduled. SeaWorld announced in March 2016 that it was introducing new and inspiring orca encounters. Learn more by visiting SeaWorldCares.com/Future.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to SeaWorld for comment.
