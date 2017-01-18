People Are Gagging After A Teen Pretended To Eat Ramen From The Toilet As A Joke

2. Over the past weekend, the BFFs celebrated Hepler’s sister’s 21st birthday in Seattle, where they all stayed in a hotel downtown. On the first night, the entire birthday crew drunkenly made Cup O’ Noodles ramen, but apparently no one ended up finishing their noodles.

Hannah Hepler

The cups of ramen were apparently left around the hotel room, uneaten, until the next night.

“The next night my drunk self was thinking ahead and started cleaning up so I wouldn’t have to the next morning before checkout,” Hepler explained to BuzzFeed News.

But Hepler didn’t want to dump all of “the soggy noodles” into the small hotel trash bin.