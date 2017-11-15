 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This Artist Was Offered A Full-Time Job After Someone On The Internet Properly Credited Her Work

"Always credit authors. It's important."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 25-year-old Esther García López based in Albacete, Spain. She was (until recently) a freelance artist who often shared her work online.

López's work was mostly in merchandising and branding for Spanish companies, but she shares her more personal projects online, including on her Tumblr. She — like many other young artists today — fully utilizes social media and even depends on it for prospective opportunities. "Internet is the media we use to expose our work," she told BuzzFeed News. "Almost always we expose it for free, so everyone can get to know us and see what we are capable of."
Esther García López

López's work was mostly in merchandising and branding for Spanish companies, but she shares her more personal projects online, including on her Tumblr.

She — like many other young artists today — fully utilizes social media and even depends on it for prospective opportunities. "Internet is the media we use to expose our work," she told BuzzFeed News.

"Almost always we expose it for free, so everyone can get to know us and see what we are capable of."

However, more often than not, people will liberally share artists' work without attribution. (Just ask any self-employed artist online about this.)

"By doing this, they are making it more difficult for people interested in our work to find us, and therefore, losing chances of getting a job," López explained.

"For someone who lives [off] occasional commissions, it's vital that every work we share has a proper credit."

In late October, López received an email from a Spanish editorial company asking if she'd be interested testing for a position as an illustrator.

The employer told her she immediately piqued their interest after they came across a Facebook post sharing one of her images of Lady Gaga that was credited to her, and linked to her Instagram account in the caption.The Facebook page "Little Monster Artworks" had López's Instagram account linked, where there was a link to her Tumblr, where all of her contact information could be found.
Esther García López / TetraTheRipper

The employer told her she immediately piqued their interest after they came across a Facebook post sharing one of her images of Lady Gaga that was credited to her, and linked to her Instagram account in the caption.

The Facebook page "Little Monster Artworks" had López's Instagram account linked, where there was a link to her Tumblr, where all of her contact information could be found.

Advertisement

Spoiler: López impressed the company, and they offered her the job soon after. And she accepted! "I'm super excited about it," she told BuzzFeed News.

Esther García López / TetraTheRipper

She is incredibly grateful to the Facebook page that thoughtfully included attributions. She wanted to make an example out of the sequence of events, so she tweeted about it and urged people to "always credit authors. it's important."

guys, i just wanted to say i've received a job request because someone who reposted my art on facebook took the t… https://t.co/krBTYhhvNX
tetra @TetraTheRipper

guys, i just wanted to say i've received a job request because someone who reposted my art on facebook took the t… https://t.co/krBTYhhvNX

Reply Retweet Favorite

Strangers and followers of her work congratulated her on the opportunity. But it also helped to reinforce the message.

ALWAYS 🗣 CREDIT 🗣 ARTISTS 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/l2mKp7Uqkm
K A D I 🌱 @KadiOfficial_

ALWAYS 🗣 CREDIT 🗣 ARTISTS 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/l2mKp7Uqkm

Reply Retweet Favorite
!!ALWAYS CREDIT CREATORS!! https://t.co/L4vANYo0iP
meher 🥀 @mehergk

!!ALWAYS CREDIT CREATORS!! https://t.co/L4vANYo0iP

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the practice extends to other kinds of original work, people noted.

Credit authors, credit illustrators, credit co-writers, credit editors Give credit where it’s due 👏🏾 https://t.co/8C2sMEP6JJ
S N K ☽ @salehakayiso

Credit authors, credit illustrators, credit co-writers, credit editors Give credit where it’s due 👏🏾 https://t.co/8C2sMEP6JJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Please always credit artists when sharing work, be it writers/ painters/ photographers/ models/ actors/ costume makers."

Please always credit artists when sharing work 💜 be it writers/ painters/ photographers/ models/ actors/ costume ma… https://t.co/DdBIbXtHSa
Nicolette McKeown @Nicolette_mck

Please always credit artists when sharing work 💜 be it writers/ painters/ photographers/ models/ actors/ costume ma… https://t.co/DdBIbXtHSa

Reply Retweet Favorite

López joked that she and other artists have to repeat these statements "like parrots" sometimes, but she believes more and more people are listening and learning every time.

For anyone who thinks giving credit to the artist is a waste of time... do it. Please! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/elfYaCSlJE
🕷Amanda Elise 🕷 @sillypancake

For anyone who thinks giving credit to the artist is a waste of time... do it. Please! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/elfYaCSlJE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Plus, she added, everyone can relate to "how frustrating it is trying to find [artwork] when it isn't properly credited."

"I think almost every person has tried to look for something: a series, a cartoon, a video game." López ultimately believes the internet is a powerful and positive experience for art creators and art consumers. "Thanks to the internet, young people are growing up having direct contact with the people who make the content."
Esther García López / TetraTheRipper

"I think almost every person has tried to look for something: a series, a cartoon, a video game."

López ultimately believes the internet is a powerful and positive experience for art creators and art consumers.

"Thanks to the internet, young people are growing up having direct contact with the people who make the content."

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement