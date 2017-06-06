Sections

This Woman Shared An Iced Tea Hack That’s Either Really Genius, Really Excessive, Or All Of The Above

"Y'all think I'm about to make iced tea just to put it in iced tea because fuck yeah that's what I'm about to do."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Monday, 23-year-old Cameo Kinney from Portland, Oregon, decided to share her sacred iced tea hack online with everyone. She told BuzzFeed News it "will save lives this summer." We're listening.

Kinney is a big proponent of iced tea, and making the perfect iced tea–drinking experience.
Cameo Kinney

Kinney is a big proponent of iced tea, and making the perfect iced tea–drinking experience.

To prevent ice cubes from diluting her tea, Kinney pours her tea into an ice cube tray to form tea cubes. (I realize this is not a novel hack, but there is a unique madness to her method.)

"I have an electric tea kettle that I use to make the ice," she said. "I boil my water in there and put around 7 to 10 tea bags in a jar along with around half a cup of sugar. I also use about 1 or 2 tablespoons of honey in the ice. "Takes around an hour for the ice to freeze. It's honestly a super simple and quick hack."
People who hadn't yet thought to do this were blown away by her tweet/pro tip.

@pretttynice
TaserFace @LiteSkinWavyKid

@pretttynice

@pretttynice
Tyler Hill @regal__kxng

@pretttynice

Apparently, Kinney done changed the iced tea game for some people.

@pretttynice ur a genius
patrick @liIangelboi

@pretttynice ur a genius

This is advancement our country has been waiting for & needs
JuliaAnn Cuthbertson @juliacuthy

This is advancement our country has been waiting for & needs

But then 19-year-old Kai Lively from Baltimore showed up. And while he has no huge issue with Kinney's hack, he told BuzzFeed News he thought the whole thing was hilariously excessive for a small problem. "Honestly it's just more work," he said.

Kai Lively

He and others used a Loiter Squad reference and put it this way: "so you just gon make iced tea for iced tea to put in iced tea with my iced tea using some iced tea."

so you just gon make iced tea for iced tea to put in iced tea with my iced tea using some iced tea
lively @microsoft42

so you just gon make iced tea for iced tea to put in iced tea with my iced tea using some iced tea

"so you just gon make iced tea for my iced tea to put in my iced team on my iced tea with some iced tea," user @brandnxxw also joked.

so you just gon make iced tea for my iced tea to put in my iced tea on my iced tea with some iced tea
buffalo '66 @brandnxxw

so you just gon make iced tea for my iced tea to put in my iced tea on my iced tea with some iced tea

(This was the Tyler, The Creator scene from the show they were referencing, BTW.)

@microsoft42 @simonefiasco
psykhe🌹 @mabsynthe

@microsoft42 @simonefiasco

And folks were like, "HUH?????"

@brandnxxw @sbrabaw
Sam Addo @SamAddodo

@brandnxxw @sbrabaw

This just made me so mad
Jae🍦 @_JeanieceL

This just made me so mad

But — while that's a huge exaggeration — they're making a point. You'd be taking a whole lot of extra steps to make a whole lot of extra tea. For your tea.

@microsoft42 @PettiestWap
V.Bayer @lezdykawits

@microsoft42 @PettiestWap

on some pimp my ride shit lol
Ezko 1 of 1🏷 @goezko

on some pimp my ride shit lol

Yo dawg i heard you like iced tea So i put the iced tea on your iced tea so you can drink the iced tea while the ic…
Ajik Haziq @Ajik1997

Yo dawg i heard you like iced tea So i put the iced tea on your iced tea so you can drink the iced tea while the ic…

"I should try this with water maybe my water won't taste watered down," someone responded sarcastically.

I should try this with water maybe my water won't taste watered down
SKRRRRT ⚒🔥 @AMP_dor

I should try this with water maybe my water won't taste watered down

However, the excessiveness is what has some people applauding the idea.

She made iced tea for iced tea, so that when she put the iced tea in the iced tea it'll still taste Iike iced tea.…
️ ️🍍 @CIimaxx

She made iced tea for iced tea, so that when she put the iced tea in the iced tea it'll still taste Iike iced tea.…

"As the ice melts it actually releases more flavor with the honey rather than watering it down," Kinney explained. And that was enough to sell people on it.

Then after you drink all the ice tea it'll be a automatic refill when it melts
Ant$zn @SCREAMIN__Ant

Then after you drink all the ice tea it'll be a automatic refill when it melts

"nobel peace prize in my opinion."

nobel peace prize in my opinion
Tav @TavisShuler_7

nobel peace prize in my opinion

"this the smartest shit I've ever seen."

this the smartest shit I've ever seen
kung fu trinny. 💮 @trin_asf

this the smartest shit I've ever seen

"Y'all think I'm about to make iced tea just to put it in iced tea bc fuck yea that's what I'm about to do."

Y'all think I'm about to make iced tea just to put in ice tea bc fuck yea that's what I'm about to do
. @avonsgaze

Y'all think I'm about to make iced tea just to put in ice tea bc fuck yea that's what I'm about to do

But jury is still out. The better question may be: How much time do you have? And how much do you really love your iced tea?

I can't tell if this is genius or just really dumb
ⓑraŋđøñ ⓔω!nģ @BrandonEwing7

I can't tell if this is genius or just really dumb

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

