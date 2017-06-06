On Monday, 23-year-old Cameo Kinney from Portland, Oregon, decided to share her sacred iced tea hack online with everyone. She told BuzzFeed News it "will save lives this summer." We're listening.
To prevent ice cubes from diluting her tea, Kinney pours her tea into an ice cube tray to form tea cubes. (I realize this is not a novel hack, but there is a unique madness to her method.)
People who hadn't yet thought to do this were blown away by her tweet/pro tip.
Apparently, Kinney done changed the iced tea game for some people.
But then 19-year-old Kai Lively from Baltimore showed up. And while he has no huge issue with Kinney's hack, he told BuzzFeed News he thought the whole thing was hilariously excessive for a small problem. "Honestly it's just more work," he said.
He and others used a Loiter Squad reference and put it this way: "so you just gon make iced tea for iced tea to put in iced tea with my iced tea using some iced tea."
"so you just gon make iced tea for my iced tea to put in my iced team on my iced tea with some iced tea," user @brandnxxw also joked.
(This was the Tyler, The Creator scene from the show they were referencing, BTW.)
And folks were like, "HUH?????"
But — while that's a huge exaggeration — they're making a point. You'd be taking a whole lot of extra steps to make a whole lot of extra tea. For your tea.
"I should try this with water maybe my water won't taste watered down," someone responded sarcastically.
However, the excessiveness is what has some people applauding the idea.
"As the ice melts it actually releases more flavor with the honey rather than watering it down," Kinney explained. And that was enough to sell people on it.
"nobel peace prize in my opinion."
"this the smartest shit I've ever seen."
"Y'all think I'm about to make iced tea just to put it in iced tea bc fuck yea that's what I'm about to do."
But jury is still out. The better question may be: How much time do you have? And how much do you really love your iced tea?
