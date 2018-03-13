 back to top
Oregon Is Recalling More Than 22,000 Pounds Of Donated Chia Seeds After Rodent Poop Was Found In Them

First question: Who donated over 22,000 pounds of chia seeds to a food bank?

Tanya Chen
The Oregon Food Bank in Portland is recalling 22,201 pounds of donated — and apparently contaminated — chia seeds after rodent feces were discovered in the product.

The food bank has initiated a Class II recall of the massive quantities of chia seeds that were distributed in Oregon and Clark County in Washington state between Nov. 1, 2017, and March 9, 2018.
The rodent droppings were discovered after a customer complained about "foreign material" they observed in their chia seeds, according to a press release.

An investigation determined there was "evidence of rodent activity by the donor" of the chia seeds, Live Local Organic of Milwaukie, Oregon. Oregon Food Bank said the chia seeds were distributed in one-pound plastic poly film bags with a twist-type or resealable closure.
Myrna Jensen, a publicist for the food bank, told BuzzFeed News that "the recall is ongoing." There have not yet been any reported or known illnesses related to the product.

📢 Oregon Food Bank urges anyone who has consumed any rodent-poop-contaminated chia seeds to dispose of the product ASAP. 📢

They also suggest contacting your primary physician if you experience any "symptoms of food borne illness."

