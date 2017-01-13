This Man’s Journey Of Trying To Leave A Women’s Bathroom While High Is Riveting, TBQH

1. This is 21-year-old Devon Brownlow from San Antonio. Earlier in the week, Brownlow went to his local Walmart to pick up a few things — and he may have been a little (a lot) high while he was there, he admits.
“I was shopping after smoking some gas and had to use the restroom,” he told BuzzFeed News. (For the uninitiated and the olds, “gas” in this instance means marijuana, not the combustible fuel.)
And so he headed to the restroom area. He said was in the middle of texting someone — and lest we forget, high — when he accidentally meandered into the women’s room.
2. Brownlow walked into a stall, and still had not realized he was in the women’s bathroom, until he heard a woman’s voice. “I looked through the crack [of the stall door] and saw it was filled with women,” he recollected, laughing.
He said he definitely did not want to leave the bathroom with other women in the room for fear he’d be seen as a “creep” and that he was there intentionally.
“I didn’t want to leave because it was a lot of people, and I’m a 6-foot guy with a beard,” he said.
3. Brownlow said he silently waited in the stall for about 10 minutes. Someone had apparently even knocked on the door to check if there was someone in there, but he remained as quiet as he could be.
He was also closely monitoring the shoe situation from his stall so he could tell when the coast was clear to finally run out of the bathroom.
4. But there was unending foot traffic. Brownlow found the situation so unfortunately hilarious, he snapped a photo from his stall and shared it on Twitter. He then speculated that women might have heard his phone camera go off, and got paranoid that women would think he was creepily taking pictures of them.
BRUH IM HIGH AF AT WALMART AND FUCKED AROUND AND WENT IN THE WOMENS RESTROOM IVE BEEN TRYNA LEAVE FOR 10 MINS BUT T… https://t.co/StfBJyp5RT— dev almxghty (@devALMXGHTY)
“I got scared because I was thinking someone was going to call security saying a guy was in the women’s restroom taking pics or something,” he said.
But then his phone started vibrating with nonstop notifications. His tweet was being retweeted at an alarmingly high rate.
The tweet now has over 25,000 retweets.
5. But at the time, people online who saw his tweet (and cry for help) were trying to offer suggestions on how to get out of there.
8. Other people were invested in other…matters.
10. Brownlow said his friends were cracking up over his misfortune and tried to mess with him while he was still in the stall. “My friends started trying to FaceTime me,” he said.
He added that another 15 minutes had passed while this was all going down.
11. Meanwhile, people online started imagining how this would play out. Someone joked that he would have to accept his new life and home in the stall.
12. For those of you wondering if Brownlow ever made it out, the answer is no — women never stopped going in and out, and he is still there today. Just kidding. He told BuzzFeed News eventually there was only one woman in the bathroom, so he dashed out of there “without making any eye contact.”
