This Woman Threatened To Send Any Man's Unsolicited Dick Pics To Their Mom And One Guy Tried Her

Madi believes she was able to track down, and message, the mom of one man who sent her a dick pic. "Girls are better stalkers than the FBI," she told BuzzFeed News.

"I'm not the first person to receive things like that and it's not been the first time," she said. "I'm just tired of people in general thinking they can send things like that without repercussions, and they think it's OK."

Kohn said she thinks the user must have found her Instagram account via Tinder, as she'd included the link in her Tinder bio. She says that Tinder was the only place she had shared her Instagram account publicly at the time. "He was sending kind of creepy and kind of gross and annoying things to me," she explained. "He finally sent me his lovely dick picture — he sent it to me at 6 a.m. in the morning."

She said she then searched for this name on Facebook, and one result seemed to logically match up. Kohn said there were only a few profiles with his full name, and only one in Arizona (and in a city that was next to hers). "Because Tinder has a distance range, and based on his location, I thought this has to be guy," she said. "He had his family listed, too." Kohn said she had done enough "stalking" to determine one of the family members linked was "without a doubt his mom."

Kohn said she was not only surprised to hear back, but that the response she got was very receptive and kind. "She took it pretty well," Kohn said. "She wasn't turning around and attacking me. It was super nice."

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York. Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

