This Model And "ANTM" Winner Hilariously Caught A Woman Taking Creeper Photos Of Him On The Subway

A Brazilian Jiu Jitsu trainer and NYC resident named Loiba was heading into Manhattan on the E train a week ago when when she looked up and saw an "unbelievably gorgeous" man sitting across from her, she told BuzzFeed News.
"Rarely do you see a supermodel ride the subway train," Loiba said. "I can tell he’s a fashion model because of what he was wearing."
She admitted that she was blatantly staring at him for the duration of the subway ride — mostly because she was so physically attractive, she said, but she also thought he looked very familiar.
"I was trying to figure out who he was," she said.
So she attempted to discreetly take some photos of the guy to try to figure it out later.
Loiba sent BuzzFeed News a whole camera roll of shots of the model — it seems like she really wanted to call upon her memory. Lol.
Then, over the weekend, Loiba said she scrolled past an article on her Facebook feed and it featured this same guy! He was cycle 22 winner of America's Next Top Model and deaf activist Nyle DiMarco. And Loiba remembered watching the season he was on.
DiMarco also won season 22 of Dancing With The Stars when he was partnered with Peta Murgatroyd.
To make sure it was him, Loiba posted her photos of him to his official Facebook fan page. "If this is you, you are very handsome in person!" she wrote.
To her surprise, not only did DiMarco respond and confirm it was him, he posted a photo of her on the subway that day catching her taking photos of him.
"Yes I knew you were taking pics of me. Thank you love!" DiMarco wrote back with crying-laughing emojis.
He attached a photo of Loiba smiling to herself as she was taking photos of him on the E train.
"I wasn't aware he took pics of me as well," Loiba said.
The model shared the whole hilarious encounter with Loiba on Twitter, where it's gone viral. People are cracking up.
Especially with the self-satisfied look on Loiba's face at the time (because same).
It was all very relatable.
"Imagine being so attractive you assume people are taking pictures of you cos they probs are."
BuzzFeed News has reached out to DiMarco and reps. In the meantime, enjoy more shots of him from Loiba's camera roll.
DiMarco's manager said they're working on getting in touch with the model directly. But they remember DiMarco sending the photo of Loiba not-very-discreetly taking photos of him that day.
"We had a good laugh," they said.
