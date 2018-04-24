This Model And "ANTM" Winner Hilariously Caught A Woman Taking Creeper Photos Of Him On The Subway

A Brazilian Jiu Jitsu trainer and NYC resident named Loiba was heading into Manhattan on the E train a week ago when when she looked up and saw an "unbelievably gorgeous" man sitting across from her, she told BuzzFeed News.

"Rarely do you see a supermodel ride the subway train," Loiba said. "I can tell he’s a fashion model because of what he was wearing."

She admitted that she was blatantly staring at him for the duration of the subway ride — mostly because she was so physically attractive, she said, but she also thought he looked very familiar.

"I was trying to figure out who he was," she said.