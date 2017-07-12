Share On more Share On more

Korina Morejon, 19, and Tajidrez Dantzler, 21, are lovebirds from Miami. They've been together for two years, and have learned to support each other in a myriad of ways.

Last week, the couple dropped Dantzler's car off at the dealership, and were driven home by an employee.

During the long car ride, Morejon noticed Dantzler nodding off in the front seat.

"We had been in traffic during rush hour for almost 30 minutes when I noticed his head tilt forward," she said. "I was embarrassed because the driver noticed."

So, she tried to tap him awake. "He stayed awake for about another minute and fell back asleep."