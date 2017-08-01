Sections

This Guy Has Been Secretly Following His Wife's Pinterest Account For Years For Gift Ideas

Jordan's slick little "hack" has inspired tens of thousands of partners in relationships. "This is the smartest man alive," one person even said of him.

Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Jordan, 29, and TyAnna, 25, from Westfield, New Jersey. They've been married since March, but had been together for more than 3 years prior.

While the couple is happily married today, Jordan admitted that he'd been chasing TyAnna for three years before they actually got together. "I had been trying to convince TyAnna to let me take her on a proper date," he recalled to BuzzFeed News. "She finally said yes for Valentine's day our senior year."
Jordan/TyAnna

While the couple is happily married today, Jordan admitted that he'd been chasing TyAnna for three years before they actually got together.

"I had been trying to convince TyAnna to let me take her on a proper date," he recalled to BuzzFeed News. "She finally said yes for Valentine's day our senior year."

When Jordan finally scored a date with TyAnna in 2014, he said he began "racking [his] brain" trying to find her the perfect gift for Valentine's Day.

That's when a mutual friend suggested peeping her Pinterest page.

"I had never even heard of [Pinterest] before," he admitted.

He ventured to learn about the website and even created a generic Pinterest account for himself. The account still exists, and since their first date, he's been quietly following his wife's account for gift ideas throughout their relationship.

Jordan said he doesn't use his account for himself but he'll also peep, and follow, accounts and boards that have items his wife likes."She's picky and she likes things that tend to be small [items] or handmade...so I like to get things right the first time," he said.
Jordan

Jordan said he doesn't use his account for himself but he'll also peep, and follow, accounts and boards that have items his wife likes.

"She’s picky and she likes things that tend to be small [items] or handmade...so I like to get things right the first time," he said.

Over the years, he said he's gifted her "a sapphire nose ring, lip glosses, and earrings" inspired by her Pinterest pins.

TyAnna/Pinterest

Until this past Saturday, Jordan had been keeping this slick little maneuver to himself this whole time. (TyAnna confirmed to BuzzFeed News she had no idea her husband knew about her Pinterest page.)

But when activist Deray Mckesson recently tweeted about Pinterest, rhetorically asking if the site was still being used and what it's being used for, Jordan decided to share his "hack" with the world. His tweet has gone hugely viral.

I have a secret account that follows my wife's. She has no clue how I always get her what she wants. https://t.co/jfdaKpPe7B
Jay from Boston @CapricornKing_

I have a secret account that follows my wife's. She has no clue how I always get her what she wants. https://t.co/jfdaKpPe7B

People — both boyfriends and girlfriends — were quite impressed. And very inspired.

@CapricornKing_ @deray That.... that is so major
Truth Bader Lawnerd⚖ @DissentingJabot

@CapricornKing_ @deray That.... that is so major

@CapricornKing_
Mr. Meeseeks @Riic14

@CapricornKing_

In fact, Jordan's been getting praises from strangers everywhere. Some are even asking if he could quietly advise their significant others.

@CapricornKing_ whoa! You sir, are winning at life. And, I'll dm you my husband's info. Do me a favor and let him know this is a thing.
Ter-Bear @tchoyland

@CapricornKing_ whoa! You sir, are winning at life. And, I'll dm you my husband's info. Do me a favor and let him know this is a thing.

@CapricornKing_ @dmnqsmtt That's the smartest/sweetest thing I've ever heard a husband say 👏🏾😭 well done
richelle k. @richellekathyrn

@CapricornKing_ @dmnqsmtt That's the smartest/sweetest thing I've ever heard a husband say 👏🏾😭 well done

One person joked about his wife knowing this whole time and has been even more secretively "manipulating" him.

@CapricornKing_ She prolly knows and uses Pinterest to manipulate you... women is evil geniuses bredren
Anakin Noir, mba. @JothamKitara

@CapricornKing_ She prolly knows and uses Pinterest to manipulate you... women is evil geniuses bredren

Obviously, with over 85,000 retweets and a BuzzFeed News interview, TyAnna now knows about Jordan's secret Pinterest account. "I thought it was really really sweet but I wasn't surprised because Jordan really goes the extra mile to make me happy," she said.

"The Pinterest thing has definitely been working for him. He buys me amazing gifts," she added.Jordan, however, has a more wholesome note and advice he wants to send relationship partners if they're ever stressed over gift-giving. "You don't have to be committed to giving gifts if you don't have the money or if your significant other isn't big on gifts," he said. "Get to know the person and commit to making them happy how they want to be made happy — not how you want them to receive it."
Jordan/TyAnna

"The Pinterest thing has definitely been working for him. He buys me amazing gifts," she added.

Jordan, however, has a more wholesome note and advice he wants to send relationship partners if they're ever stressed over gift-giving.

"You don’t have to be committed to giving gifts if you don’t have the money or if your significant other isn’t big on gifts," he said.

"Get to know the person and commit to making them happy how they want to be made happy — not how you want them to receive it."

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

