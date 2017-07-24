Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

People Could Not Stop Making Jokes During Jared Kushner's Rare Public Address

"'I have never sought the spotlight' –Jared Kushner, who was in an episode of Gossip Girl."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Jared Kushner delivered a brief and rare public address on Monday after testifying in a closed hearing concerning the Senate's investigation into Russian interference in the election in favor of President Trump.

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

During the address, which lasted less than three minutes, Kushner denied any wrongdoing. "I did not collude with Russia...I had no improper contacts," he stated. But he also served some other truly memorable lines...

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

...that, of course, the internet laughed at.

"My name is Jared Kushner." -- Jared Kushner
Chris Cillizza @CillizzaCNN

"My name is Jared Kushner." -- Jared Kushner

Reply Retweet Favorite

Beginning with the fact that Kushner allowed himself to reintroduce himself.

@jpodhoretz Which one? The part where he says "My name is Jared Kushner"?
ROGUE Dr. Romeo @FromRightField

@jpodhoretz Which one? The part where he says "My name is Jared Kushner"?

Reply Retweet Favorite
My name is Jared Kushner, there's a good chance I may have committed some light treason. #TrumpRussia
Power VO @PowerVoiceOver

My name is Jared Kushner, there's a good chance I may have committed some light treason. #TrumpRussia

Reply Retweet Favorite

And his firm statement that — contrary to television appearances, magazine covers, taking a White House job, purchasing a prominent newspaper, etc., etc. — he did not seek the spotlight.

"I have never sought the spotlight." – Jared Kushner, who was in an episode of 'Gossip Girl'
Scott Bixby @scottbix

"I have never sought the spotlight." – Jared Kushner, who was in an episode of 'Gossip Girl'

Reply Retweet Favorite
"I have not sought the spotlight"
Tom Namako @TomNamako

"I have not sought the spotlight"

Reply Retweet Favorite
@harrysiegel "I have never sought the spotlight."
Kenneth Baer @KennethBaer

@harrysiegel "I have never sought the spotlight."

Reply Retweet Favorite
Jared Kushner "I do not seek the spotlight." Oh, so you accidentally married a Trump and work at the White House...
Tommy Campbell @MrTommyCampbell

Jared Kushner "I do not seek the spotlight." Oh, so you accidentally married a Trump and work at the White House...

Reply Retweet Favorite

(But, y'know, same.)

when my tweet goes viral
Brandy Jensen @BrandyLJensen

when my tweet goes viral

Reply Retweet Favorite

And nearly every administration official's favorite, go-to phrase: "Let me be clear..."

Let me be clear, I have not taken over for my father as the Green Goblin and I don't know who's been flying around… https://t.co/uIrz2JH83B
Peter Schultz @pete_schultz

Let me be clear, I have not taken over for my father as the Green Goblin and I don't know who's been flying around… https://t.co/uIrz2JH83B

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Let me be very clear: I am not going to summer camp"
Heather Dockray @Wear_a_helmet

"Let me be very clear: I am not going to summer camp"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Except this time delivered with such veracity.

"let me be very clear: spaghetti is too long. i will not eat spaghetti unless someone cuts it up for me beforehand."
Mira Gonzalez @miragonz

"let me be very clear: spaghetti is too long. i will not eat spaghetti unless someone cuts it up for me beforehand."

Reply Retweet Favorite
"let me be very clear: yogurt. is. too. spicy."
Bob Vulfov @bobvulfov

"let me be very clear: yogurt. is. too. spicy."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tell 👏 them 👏 Kush.

And finally, the very conclusive statement that there was no collusion on Kushner's part, allegedly.

"I did not collude with Pop Pop." -- Jared Kushner
Diane N. Sevenay @Diane_7A

"I did not collude with Pop Pop." -- Jared Kushner

Reply Retweet Favorite

The soft-firm passion in Kushner's eyes gave way to a lot of jokes.

"I sleep in boat shoes."
Lindsay Goldwert @lindsaygoldwert

"I sleep in boat shoes."

Reply Retweet Favorite
I specifically said the paint color should be OFF-WHITE. What is this? EGGSHELL?
Lauren Duca @laurenduca

I specifically said the paint color should be OFF-WHITE. What is this? EGGSHELL?

Reply Retweet Favorite
"You and your little friends will NEVER save the youth center"
Patrick Monahan @pattymo

"You and your little friends will NEVER save the youth center"

Reply Retweet Favorite
these pictures make it look like kushner was just emitting a high-pitched screech for like ten minutes straight
Stefan @boring_as_heck

these pictures make it look like kushner was just emitting a high-pitched screech for like ten minutes straight

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews