This Guy Goes To Hilariously Impressive Lengths To Take Instagrams Of His Girlfriend

A now-viral photo of Rivera hanging onto a boat by his feet to get the perfect shot of González has people both laughing and very impressed.

Tanya Chen
This is 25-year-old Paola Pentón González and her 24-year-old boyfriend, Gabriel Martinez Rivera. They live in Puerto Rico and recently took a trip to the British Virgin Islands.

González told BuzzFeed News that they, with hundreds of other Puerto Ricans, make an annual trip to the British territory around this time of the year for a big "Christmas in July" bash/tradition.
This year's trip made for a lot of 'grammable moments, and Rivera was, and has always been, the designated photographer. "He’s no photographer but he takes great pictures," González said, laughing.

"He’s always doing everything he can to get a good shot," she added. The proof is the hilariously candid behind-the-scenes photos their friends have taken of Rivera taking pictures of her.

One photo, however, has really driven this point home to tens of thousands of people on the internet. While sailing off Peter Island, a friend of the couple captured this BTS shot of Rivera literally hanging off of the boat, arm extended, trying to frame the perfect shot of González.

For fun, Rivera shared this picture to his own Instagram page (where he only has three photos — two of which are of him taking pictures of his girlfriend).

If you're wondering, the shot did turn out pretty incredibly for his girlfriend. Bravo!

The gesture was so impressive, user @_KingNeek shared the photos on Twitter, where it's gone viral. "When I zoomed in on homeboy's legs I started dying 'cause that's real dedication to make sure your girl has a great picture, and we all need someone like that in our lives," she joked to BuzzFeed News.

Bougie Banton @_KingNeek

People were impressed, wishing they had a Rivera in their lives. Others were simply impressed with how much dedication this guy showed his partner.

Heidi ❄️ @exotic_french

Tall Girl Diaries @tallgirlforlife

González confirms that the vast majority of her Instagrams are taken by her boyfriend — and she's grateful. "If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have all these great Instagram pictures," she noted.

Rivera is also the main iPhone photographer for her friends, she said.

González told BuzzFeed News she's always received a lot of attention for her Instagrams, so she's happy Rivera is finally getting the recognition he deserves. "All of our friends are like, 'It was time Gabito's fame came,"' she added.

And Rivera (aka "Gabito") is loving his moment of social media clout. "We can't believe how far the pictures went — he's very excited," González said.
