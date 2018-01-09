 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

People "Fucking Hate" That Instagram Is Now Integrating People's Posts They Don't Follow On Their Feeds

Have you noticed posts from accounts you don't follow in your feed? Here is why it's happening.

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you are starting to see posts from people and accounts you don't follow woven into your Instagram feed, know that it's a deliberate decision by the company made probably to create more ad inventory. Most likely, you'll only start to see more content from people and accounts you don't follow.

According to Ad Age, the videos and photos you'll start to see on your feed are most likely ones followed and engaged with by people you do follow. In other words: Your Instagram "explore" tab will slowly be integrated into your personal feed.It's been speculated that this is all meant to accommodate more advertising demand and increasing ad limits — and is a feature and strategy similar to Facebook.Instagram has not responded to inquiries from BuzzFeed News about this feature. But the logic seems to be that the more users spend time on the app, and are exposed to more content, the more ads they'll see.
Thomas White / Reuters

According to Ad Age, the videos and photos you'll start to see on your feed are most likely ones followed and engaged with by people you do follow.

In other words: Your Instagram "explore" tab will slowly be integrated into your personal feed.

It's been speculated that this is all meant to accommodate more advertising demand and increasing ad limits — and is a feature and strategy similar to Facebook.

Instagram has not responded to inquiries from BuzzFeed News about this feature. But the logic seems to be that the more users spend time on the app, and are exposed to more content, the more ads they'll see.

Unfortunately for Instagram (for now), people seem to hate the new feature.

Dear @instagram , I do not want to see people on my timeline that I don’t follow. Change this immediately. Please and thank you.
Derrick Malone Jr. @PoeticSoul__

Dear @instagram , I do not want to see people on my timeline that I don’t follow. Change this immediately. Please and thank you.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Like, really, really hate it. "Fucking hate it," even.

I hate this ‘recommend for you’ on Instagram, I don’t wanna see people I don’t follow like I’d rather not thanks???
katie @lakatiexo

I hate this ‘recommend for you’ on Instagram, I don’t wanna see people I don’t follow like I’d rather not thanks???

Reply Retweet Favorite
I fucking hate the ‘recommended for you’ thing on instagram. I don’t want to see people I don’t follow!??!
haruka suzuki @hxrukaa

I fucking hate the ‘recommended for you’ thing on instagram. I don’t want to see people I don’t follow!??!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many users are frustrated and confused.

Instagram needs to stop with the “suggestions for you” ion like none of these people 😭 hence why I don’t follow them
Fifi Anicah @FifiAnicah

Instagram needs to stop with the “suggestions for you” ion like none of these people 😭 hence why I don’t follow them

Reply Retweet Favorite

They're saying they don't follow these accounts for a reason.

I don’t follow them for a reason @instagram why u doing this https://t.co/YiCiiGaYVK
Laia @itslopezz

I don’t follow them for a reason @instagram why u doing this https://t.co/YiCiiGaYVK

Reply Retweet Favorite

People seem to be demanding only one thing from the app: Chronologically ordering photos and videos on their feed once again.

are @instagram trying to get people to not use instagram because its working lol. JUST GO BACK GO CHRONOLOGICAL ORD… https://t.co/C1u5ZG177P
gabriella @velvetgh0st

are @instagram trying to get people to not use instagram because its working lol. JUST GO BACK GO CHRONOLOGICAL ORD… https://t.co/C1u5ZG177P

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
Hey Instagram, how about instead of showing me “posts I might like” in my feed, SHOW ME THE PICS OF THE PEOPLE I AC… https://t.co/aDyChkG8pY
Rachel Ballinger @MissRBaller

Hey Instagram, how about instead of showing me “posts I might like” in my feed, SHOW ME THE PICS OF THE PEOPLE I AC… https://t.co/aDyChkG8pY

Reply Retweet Favorite
Users: bring back chronological ordering of posts Instagram: algorithms! you like them? users: no, just the chronol… https://t.co/cO9MoWp2SB
Comrade Dogovich @AdrianSurname

Users: bring back chronological ordering of posts Instagram: algorithms! you like them? users: no, just the chronol… https://t.co/cO9MoWp2SB

Reply Retweet Favorite

The voices couldn't be louder or more massive.

WE. 👏🏽 JUST. 👏🏽 WANT. 👏🏽 THE. 👏🏽 POSTS. 👏🏽 IN. 👏🏽 CHRONOLOGICAL. 👏🏽 ORDER. 👏🏽 https://t.co/bomRlCztf4
peace. @coodiepi

WE. 👏🏽 JUST. 👏🏽 WANT. 👏🏽 THE. 👏🏽 POSTS. 👏🏽 IN. 👏🏽 CHRONOLOGICAL. 👏🏽 ORDER. 👏🏽 https://t.co/bomRlCztf4

Reply Retweet Favorite
WHY CANT YALL JUST PUT CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER BACK SO THE PPL THAT DO ACTUALLY WANNA SEE MY SHIT CAN SEE IT AND I CAN… https://t.co/dKpmVu6kRg
LiLi @ikki🍒 @downseung

WHY CANT YALL JUST PUT CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER BACK SO THE PPL THAT DO ACTUALLY WANNA SEE MY SHIT CAN SEE IT AND I CAN… https://t.co/dKpmVu6kRg

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some are venting their frustrations with the company as a whole. "They clearly don't care about ANYTHING consumers care about."

Why do I still have this app? They clearly don’t care about ANYTHING consumers care about https://t.co/08N4wpgcNz
Ash Money Records ™️ @LightsPlease___

Why do I still have this app? They clearly don’t care about ANYTHING consumers care about https://t.co/08N4wpgcNz

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Instagram about these growing concerns.

Instagram is becoming unusable now. These changes are disgusting. https://t.co/fD03zx1moW
YdK @escofree

Instagram is becoming unusable now. These changes are disgusting. https://t.co/fD03zx1moW

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement