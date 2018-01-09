Thomas White / Reuters

According to Ad Age, the videos and photos you'll start to see on your feed are most likely ones followed and engaged with by people you do follow.

In other words: Your Instagram "explore" tab will slowly be integrated into your personal feed.

It's been speculated that this is all meant to accommodate more advertising demand and increasing ad limits — and is a feature and strategy similar to Facebook.

Instagram has not responded to inquiries from BuzzFeed News about this feature. But the logic seems to be that the more users spend time on the app, and are exposed to more content, the more ads they'll see.