If you are starting to see posts from people and accounts you don't follow woven into your Instagram feed, know that it's a deliberate decision by the company made probably to create more ad inventory. Most likely, you'll only start to see more content from people and accounts you don't follow.
Unfortunately for Instagram (for now), people seem to hate the new feature.
Like, really, really hate it. "Fucking hate it," even.
Many users are frustrated and confused.
They're saying they don't follow these accounts for a reason.
People seem to be demanding only one thing from the app: Chronologically ordering photos and videos on their feed once again.
The voices couldn't be louder or more massive.
Some are venting their frustrations with the company as a whole. "They clearly don't care about ANYTHING consumers care about."
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Instagram about these growing concerns.
