 go to content

Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

This Mom Discovered Her Baby's Photos Had Been Stolen And Edited To Change Her Eye Color To Blue

Jayden's photo is one example of a growing community of Instagram users who search for cute photos of people's children, alter certain facial features, and then lead public voting on the different features.

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Caroline Enterfeldt is the 27-year-old mother of two children: a boy named Maximilian, 4, and a baby girl named Jayden, 1. She also runs an Instagram page that primarily features cute photos of Jayden, with occasional 'grams of the entire family.

instagram.com
instagram.com

Caroline's account for Jayden (@Lilcocooo) has already grown a following of over 10,000, with a handful of close, enamored followers.

Nearly every photo of the 1-year-old is flooded with heart-eye emojis and gushy comments.

Jayden's photos will frequently be re-posted to aggregator accounts by strangers. After she shared this photo a few weeks ago, Caroline told BuzzFeed News she noticed several photoshopped images of her daughter cropping up over and over on different accounts.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Caroline said the account @chrysusbitch was the first to tag Jayden's account with an alteration of her eye color from brown to blue. The account also posted the original image. "First, I didn't think so much about the edit," Caroline said.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chrysusbitch

"I'm so confident with my daughters beauty, and for me she's perfect as she is," the mother added.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to @chrysusbitch — who has watermarked this photoshop — for comment.

Caroline grew concerned when she saw that she'd been tagged in numerous random accounts with the same altered version of Jayden's eye color. "I've been tagged many times on the pic," she explained. "When it turned out to be this big, I'm starting to think why they edited it and for what purpose."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @shqip

The photoshopping eventually gained the attention of YouTuber Laila Loves, who criticized the accounts for what she believed were attempts to make babies "cuter" online.

I'm SICK of seeing people edit pictures of babies to what they believe social media will find "cuter". She's beauti… https://t.co/22Dee1Ogjh
Laila Loves @Lailaloves

I'm SICK of seeing people edit pictures of babies to what they believe social media will find "cuter". She's beauti… https://t.co/22Dee1Ogjh

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her tweet inspired conversations of "fetishization" and systemic "colorism," drawing arguments that some people believe certain features are more desired than others.

@Lailaloves It's so weird. People fetishise kids waaay too much.
Melissa @MelsWardrobe

@Lailaloves It's so weird. People fetishise kids waaay too much.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mostly, the practice has creeped a lot of people out.

OMG this is weird AF! Some random page took that beautiful baby's photo and edited it themselves? It's making me ir… https://t.co/S7S80uRVpY
Khal Draghoe @brownandbella

OMG this is weird AF! Some random page took that beautiful baby's photo and edited it themselves? It's making me ir… https://t.co/S7S80uRVpY

Reply Retweet Favorite

Caroline told BuzzFeed News she does not take too much offense to the photoshopping, but she is irked by how much the blue-eyed edit of her daughter has been posted. "I'm just annoyed that the photo is everywhere," she admitted.

I find this so repugnant and disgusting https://t.co/Kv0HGltsBi
Plantainbae™ @justcallmeBABA

I find this so repugnant and disgusting https://t.co/Kv0HGltsBi

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Instagram account that Loves called out has since removed the edited picture of Jayden, and re-uploaded the original. When contacted, the woman who runs the account told BuzzFeed News she was "shocked" to see all of the backlash, but she understood the criticisms and tried to rectify the issue.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @curls_and_braids

The woman, who's based in France, identified herself by a pseudonym "Lafricaine." She said she created the account to share photos of "women with curly or braided hair...which please me and which can please my subscribers."

She said she saw the photoshopped version of Jayden first, and did not realize her eye color had been changed.

So when she realized she had been blamed for the photoshopping, she deleted the photo.

"It was not my goal. It was a mistake which I learned from," Lafricaine said. "People thought that it was me who had made the editing, or that I approved the photoshop on a baby."

She explained that she's black, and her only goal was to share images of women of color and their hairstyles.

Jayden's photo seems to be one example of a growing community of Instagram users who search for cute photos of people's children, alter certain facial features, and then lead public voting on the different features.

Instagram

Lafricaine pointed BuzzFeed News to another Instagram account called @dailyshqip, where she said she stumbled upon the photoshopped image of Jayden. The account, which has over 7,000 followers, appears to be a curated page of altered images of strangers — and their children.

Instagram

This account takes on the same model as the others, often lightening the color of children's eyes. In the caption, the account encourages people to choose between the different versions.

Instagram: @dailyshqip
Instagram: @dailyshqip

People are engaging in the choice and comparison game, typing "1" and/or "2" in the comments.

Instagram

People also are expressing concern over the editing in the comments. "Why would you edit a picture of a baby who's beautiful just the way she is?" one person asked.

Instagram

The edits also seem to extend beyond eye color. This series of edits from @chrysusbitch also include a version in which freckles are added.

Instagram
Instagram

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the parents of the child in the image for comment

Some users claim this image of a child has both been photoshopped with a new eye color, and with eye make-up layered on.

Instagram

The comment section of this photo, like others, show people completely unfazed, casually commenting, and submitting their votes...

Instagram

And those calling the entire trend into serious question.

Instagram

One account called @exquistebae has tried to retaliate against the naysayers, writing in a heated caption that they see nothing wrong with the practice. "HATERS WILL GET BLOCKED," they wrote alongside one photo of a child.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to @exquistebae to learn more.
Instagram

BuzzFeed News has reached out to @exquistebae to learn more.

The debate in some ways has only begun, and it will wage on.

Instagram

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews