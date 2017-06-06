Sections

People Can't Handle This Adorable 2-Year-Old Who Argued With Her Dad Like A Grown Ass Adult

"SHE, SAID, SHE, DON'T, WANNA, HEAR, IT."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

These are Brittany Lott, 24, and Ammons Binkins, 28, with their adorable 2-year-old daughter named Jordan. They live in Jacksonville, Florida.

Brittany Lott
Brittany Lott

Lott told BuzzFeed News she noticed Jordan was more "articulate" than most children when she was just 1.

"Every day when we'd go somewhere or watch something, like Barney, she will ask me questions — she's one of those kids who talks during movies," she said. "Instead of me telling her to be quiet, I’d tell her stuff, and she would remember. She’s always been wise beyond her age."

Lott said a year ago she had recorded a hilarious moment between Jordan and her dad. A recent conversation with a friend compelled her to share the video publicly for the first time.

"With her dad she has this playful relationship," she explained. "He’s really goofy so he plays with her."

In the video, Binkins was trying to change Jordan's Pull-Ups when Jordan started to argue back by clapping her hands like an adult. "They...fight like an old couple," Lott wrote.

Father daughter moment about a year ago. They're inseparable but fight like an old couple 😑🙄❤
Lotty✨ @LottyBe_Chillin

Father daughter moment about a year ago. They're inseparable but fight like an old couple 😑🙄❤

"I don't wanna hear it!" Jordan is heard telling Binkins while mimicking his hand motions.

"I don't wanna hear what you're saying!" Binkins playfully argued back.

Jordan then yells a bunch of gibberish — with a lot of conviction and a lot of mature hand motions.

"We’ve never argued in front of her," Lott said. "It’s just her personality, she’s very smart."

Lott speculated that Jordan "could have learned it from [her dad] but it's only from him." "It's definitely not with me because when mommy says to do something, she does it," Lott added, laughing. "But with daddy she has to argue."
Brittany Lott

Lott speculated that Jordan "could have learned it from [her dad] but it’s only from him."

"It's definitely not with me because when mommy says to do something, she does it," Lott added, laughing. "But with daddy she has to argue."

Lott's video of Jordan and her dad has gone hugely viral.

@LottyBe_Chillin Babygirl said she did not want to hear it! This is adorable. Thank you so much for sharing. I needed this smile.
Dylan St. Jaymes @Dylan_StJaymes

@LottyBe_Chillin Babygirl said she did not want to hear it! This is adorable. Thank you so much for sharing. I needed this smile.

Many people said it brought them much-needed smiles.

@LottyBe_Chillin I am cryin this is the cutest shit I've seen in a minute😂😭😍
5'2" to be exact @52tobeexact1

@LottyBe_Chillin I am cryin this is the cutest shit I've seen in a minute😂😭😍

"I need to know who won this argument."

I need to know who won this argument https://t.co/odGthzDxqk
butterscotch queen👑 @_makavlaaa

I need to know who won this argument https://t.co/odGthzDxqk

"She's already mastering the black female 'disagreement clap'...you go girl."

She's already mastering the black female
ॐ Temmie_Ovwasa @ybnl_princess

She's already mastering the black female "dis-agreement clap"...you go girl!!! https://t.co/3lyKi7BEew

Jordan has mostly given us all a memorable and applicable line. "I DON'T WANNA HEAR IT," SHE SAID.

SHE👏 DONT👏 WANNA👏 HEAR👏 IIITTTT👏 https://t.co/mzxHYB9jeM
iBhinca @WyzeeQue

SHE👏 DONT👏 WANNA👏 HEAR👏 IIITTTT👏 https://t.co/mzxHYB9jeM

SHE 👏 SAID 👏 SHE 👏DON'T 👏 WANNA 👏 HEAR 👏 IT 🗣️ https://t.co/vXbWtCGqEn
Khal Draghoe @brownandbella

SHE 👏 SAID 👏 SHE 👏DON'T 👏 WANNA 👏 HEAR 👏 IT 🗣️ https://t.co/vXbWtCGqEn

People are also cracking jokes that she's already shaping up to be an effective lawyer.

Thats a baby lawyer right there 😚 now I need a wife and a daughter 😢😔 https://t.co/SMGYwYfNc2
KING-IN-D-NORTH @jackfrost8

Thats a baby lawyer right there 😚 now I need a wife and a daughter 😢😔 https://t.co/SMGYwYfNc2

Lott noted she hasn't seen Jordan clap or argue like that since, but "I could see her being on the debate team."

@LottyBe_Chillin I bet she's gonna be spoiled or be a lawyer bc she's gonna win with these arguments 😂
Dangerous Woman ✨♏️ @innocencelost94

@LottyBe_Chillin I bet she's gonna be spoiled or be a lawyer bc she's gonna win with these arguments 😂

"If that attitude ever becomes a problem she could put it toward something positive," Lott added.

She also told BuzzFeed News while the responses to the video are largely positive, she's seen some comments "bashing [her] as a parent."

@WillieG36155135 @pilotxtalk She's a very well behaved child actually.
Lotty✨ @LottyBe_Chillin

@WillieG36155135 @pilotxtalk She's a very well behaved child actually.

"I've seen comments saying [Jordan] is going to be on welfare," said Lott. "It made me wish I didn’t put the video up, but it’s more positive than negative."

"I know what kind of parent I am and what kind of child she is," Lott added. And Jordan is one endearingly advanced one.

Brittany Lott
Brittany Lott

When BuzzFeed News joked with Jordan about what a little celebrity she's become, Jordan responded, "I guess so."

We guess so too, Jordan. But she probably don't wanna hear it anymore. On to the next one.
Brittany Lott

We guess so too, Jordan. But she probably don't wanna hear it anymore. On to the next one.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Connect With USNews