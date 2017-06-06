People Can't Handle This Adorable 2-Year-Old Who Argued With Her Dad Like A Grown Ass Adult

These are Brittany Lott, 24, and Ammons Binkins, 28, with their adorable 2-year-old daughter named Jordan. They live in Jacksonville, Florida.
Lott told BuzzFeed News she noticed Jordan was more "articulate" than most children when she was just 1.
"Every day when we'd go somewhere or watch something, like Barney, she will ask me questions — she's one of those kids who talks during movies," she said. "Instead of me telling her to be quiet, I’d tell her stuff, and she would remember. She’s always been wise beyond her age."
Lott said a year ago she had recorded a hilarious moment between Jordan and her dad. A recent conversation with a friend compelled her to share the video publicly for the first time.
"With her dad she has this playful relationship," she explained. "He’s really goofy so he plays with her."
In the video, Binkins was trying to change Jordan's Pull-Ups when Jordan started to argue back by clapping her hands like an adult. "They...fight like an old couple," Lott wrote.
"We’ve never argued in front of her," Lott said. "It’s just her personality, she’s very smart."
Lott's video of Jordan and her dad has gone hugely viral.
Many people said it brought them much-needed smiles.
"I need to know who won this argument."
"She's already mastering the black female 'disagreement clap'...you go girl."
Jordan has mostly given us all a memorable and applicable line. "I DON'T WANNA HEAR IT," SHE SAID.
People are also cracking jokes that she's already shaping up to be an effective lawyer.
Lott noted she hasn't seen Jordan clap or argue like that since, but "I could see her being on the debate team."
She also told BuzzFeed News while the responses to the video are largely positive, she's seen some comments "bashing [her] as a parent."
"I know what kind of parent I am and what kind of child she is," Lott added. And Jordan is one endearingly advanced one.
When BuzzFeed News joked with Jordan about what a little celebrity she's become, Jordan responded, "I guess so."
